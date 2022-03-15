CDE Asia appoints New Dealer for Indore, Bhopal & Gwalior region

Kolkata, India, 2022-Mar-15 — /EPR Network/ — As a part of the business expansion strategy, CDE Asia Limited has appointed Shri Balaji Solutions as its dealer partner for Indore, Bhopal and Gwalior regions. The assignment of a new dealer will strengthen CDE Asia’s presence and assure an influx of potential customers across the territory of Madhya Pradesh.

Mr. Neeraj Jain, Vice President Sales, along with Mr. Sagar Machhindra Chavhan, Regional Sales Head felicitated the dealer principal, Mr. Agnimesh Singh Rathore. Mr. Rathore is equipped with 15 years of experience in Sales, Purchase and Prototype Development and has worked with various corporates like Trimos Metrology, Schwing Stetter India Pvt Ltd, Kinetic Motors and Tata Motors. With 10 years of experience in the construction equipment industry, he has an excellent understanding of the Madhya Pradesh CE market and a strong relationship with the customers and financiers in the state.

The new 3S facility will augment brand awareness and build confidence among new businesses and investors. It will be an amazing space for the customers to meet their financers, provide operators and supervisors with maintenance training on machines and audit the health of the same. The offices in Indore, Bhopal and Gwalior will also serve as the pivotal connection between the company and the customers, provide with networking and collaboration opportunities and enhance the future scalability options.

Addressing the occasion, Mr. Neeraj Jain said, “We are extremely happy to establish this new dealership with Shri Balaji Solutions. Mr. Rathore is excellent at creating efficient teams and has a very good understanding of the dealership driven business model. This will help us develop and consolidate our presence in Madhya Pradesh and further enable us to establish a firm foothold in the Central Region of India.”

Viewing the diversity in the market, Mr. Sagar Machhindra Chavhan said, “This dealership will make an in-road into the untapped markets and gain valuable customers.”

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Agnimesh Singh Rathore said, “I am excited at the launch of this new facility. CDE Asia Ltd is the leading manufacturer of wet processing equipment and I am sure my experience & expertise will add value to the company’s vision and journey.”

We congratulate Mr. Rathore and look forward to amazing things to come.

