Barnes Mechanical Engineerinng Ltd launch new Website

Posted on 2022-03-15 by in Industrial // 0 Comments

Lancashire, UK, 2022-Mar-15 — /EPR Network/ — Barnes Mechanical Engineering Ltd are delighted to announce the launch of our new website Bme-ltd.uk.

 

We believe this fully showcases our full range of products and services and further cements our reputation as the UK’s leading supplier of high-quality loading bay equipment and industrial doors.

In 2022 we look forward to its visibility on all major search engines and appropriate social media channels.

 

For further information contact Matt Barnes on 01254 865 912

Email: info@bme-ltd.co.uk

 

Web:  Www.Bme-ltd.co.uk

 

Address – Unit 2 Thwaites Close, Shadsworth Business Park, Blackburn BB1 2QQ

 

