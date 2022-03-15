Freight India – Transport of Goods From Asia to other continents

Mumbai, India, 2022-Mar-15 — /EPR Network/ — Asian Countries are among Russia’s most enduring trading partners. The trade between China, Thailand, Malaysia, and other nations is currently approximately 30 to 35% of total imports, and it is growing continuously. Russia’s major trading partners include China, Turkey, Japan, Korea, Vietnam, and the former USSR countries Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

Relations with Asian nations and Russia need a well-established Freightwalla for cargo transport. Regular sea and air transport flights between these countries allow rapid delivery of goods of any kind and quantity.

Transport connections are established between all Asian countries.

The most important trading partner for Russia within the Eastern region is China. China is today the world’s biggest producer of all kinds of industrial goods. Since the beginning of time, China up to Russia actively supplied industrial and production equipment, electronic and electrical automobiles, textiles, clothing toys, and other products.

The Freightwalla company “Express logistics” provides uninterrupted delivery of all goods in any kind and quantity of any kind and quantity China and the other Asian countries. We manage the transport of cargoes and general cargo regularly following an individually designed the most efficient plan. A long-term partnership guarantees affordable prices and quick delivery of the goods to the recipient.

The most rapid type of delivery is aviation. Freightwalla can take no more than a day. The shortest direct flight is from Shanghai or any other major city to Moscow. Air transport can take (including Customs Clearance) as long as 5 days in the consolidated cargo.

The other popular way to connect China to Russia is via car. Deliveries of goods are completed in 20 to 25 days, including clearing customs.

The delivery of goods from Asian countries with direct access to the sea is made through ships for sea transport. It is the most lucrative method of delivering General and large-sized cargoes of huge quantities.

Warehouses for consolidation are situated directly in the nation’s country, sending the message and those of partners county. We choose the most efficient and efficient delivery method to guarantee the growth of our clients, who we have as regular customers.

The delivery times and the arrival locations in Russia depend on the country from which they originate. From Thailand, shipping cargo via sea via the “door-to-door “door-to-door” system takes 60-65 days. It includes sea transportation and customs clearance, the delivery of goods via road straight to the store of the receiver wherever in Russia the destination may be.

To be delivered by sea, cargo from various parts of the nation is consolidated at the seaports. Freightwalla guarantees the security of the goods. Through the entire route of the cargo, the buyer can monitor their movements.

