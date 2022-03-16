Red Wine Market is Expected to Reach a Valuation of US$ 78 Bn by 2031 End

250 Pages Red Wine Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy to a great extent. Considering the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, a tremendous impact has been witnessed on the entire process from the field to the consumer. The restrictions in the movement of workers, closure of food production facilities, and changes in consumer demand have put excessive pressure on the food industry.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Red Wine.

Fact.MR’s recent report on the red wine market anticipates global revenues to surpass US$ 78 Bn by 2022, experiencing a long-term surge at a CAGR of over 5% until 2031. According to Fact.MR’s analysis on the red wine industry, it was worth approximately US$ 75 Bn in 2020. Consumers are showing greater inclination towards shiraz and merlot wines, holding 13% of the revenue share.

Consumers are showing greater inclination towards shiraz and merlot wines, holding 13% of the revenue share.

According to Fact.MR’s analysis on the red wine industry, the market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 125 Bn, expanding at a CAGR of over 5% across the 2021-2031 assessment period. In the near-term forecast, the industry is projected to be valued at US$ 78 Bn by 2022, reflecting a CAGR of over 2%.

Key Segments Covered

Key Segments Covered

Product Type Shiraz Merlot Cabernet Sauvignon Pinot Noir Barbera Blaufränkisch Bordeaux Cabernet Franc Gamany Other Red Wines

Sales Channel Red Wines Sales through Modern Trade Red Wines Sales through Grocery Stores Red Wines Sales through Convenience Stores Red Wines Sales through E-commerce Platforms Red Wines Sales through Other Retail Formats

Body Type Light Bodied Red Wine Medium Bodied Red Wine Full-Bodied Red Wine

Sweetness Level Dry Red Wine Semi-sweet Red Wine Sweet Red Wine



Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Global red wine industry to add 1.6x the market value by 2031 By type, shiraz and merlot red wines to hold 13% of global revenue share through 2031 Sales of sweet red wines are expected to reach US$ 78 Bn by 2021, growing at 4% CAGR through 2031 Semi-sweet red wines to account for a revenue share exceeding 2/5th across the forecast period Light-bodied and fully-bodied red wines to account for 9 out of 10 sales until 2031 U.S to capture a market share of 40% in the global red wines market India to emerge as an opportunistic market, registering Y-o-Y expansion rate of over 7% until 2031

“Rising social acceptance of alcoholic beverage consumption, coupled with documented instances of benefits associated with red wine is anticipated to deepen revenue pools for key manufacturers,” says the Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape

In the following decade, manufacturers in the red wine market will focus on strategic acquisitions, collaborations, and product releases.

TWE has introduced a four-strong Penfolds-branded red wine lineup made primarily from Napa Valley Cabernet parcels. The two higher-priced California Collection expressions are blended with a lower amount of South Australian Shiraz, so they aren’t entirely Californian. E. & J. Gallo Winery has completed the acquisition of more than 30 wine brands. The Federal Trade Commission approved the conclusion of the agreement between Gallo and Constellation on December 23, 2020. Accolade Wines, based in Australia, has acquired Rolf Binder Wines of the Barossa Valley in northeast Adelaide for an undetermined amount. Rolf Binder possesses over 100 hectares of vineyards, and Rolf Binder Jr. manages the firm winery.

