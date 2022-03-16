Sericin Market Is Projected to Expand at A Steady Rate of Around 6% Through 2031

Sericin is a type of protein produced by Bombyx mori (silkworms) during the production of silk. Sericin and fibroin are the two main proteins of silk emitted by silkworms. Fibroin is the structural centre of silk and sericin is the sticky material surrounding it. Silk producers typically strip this protein from the raw fibre and discard it, a method known as degumming. Sericin, however, has important biological properties that allow its application in various fields.

Sericin: Key Market Players

DSM

Specialty Natural Products Co. Ltd

Huzhou Aotesi Biochemical Co., Ltd

Hyundai Bioland

Huzhou Aotesi Biochemical Co.,Ltd. ,

Huzhou Xintiansi Bio-tech Co. Ltd

Lanxess

Rita Corporation

Other important players

Global Sericin: Segmentation

Form Solid Liquid

Application Personal Care & Cosmetics Hair Care Skin Care Others Pharmaceuticals Others

Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa



Competitive Landscape

These aforementioned players rely on a blend of organic and inorganic strategies to deepen penetration across lucrative markets. These strategies include product launches, collaborations with key players, partnerships, acquisitions, and strengthening of regional and global distribution networks.

For instance, DSM divested its resin and functional material business to generate equity of around US$ 1.7 Bn, and remain focussed on the field of nutrition, health, and sustainable living.

Similarly, recent developments related to companies manufacturing sericin have been tracked by the team at Fact.MR, which is available in the full report.

