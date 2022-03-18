Gong cha Launched Strawberry & Earl Grey Bubble Tea Series for Spring 2022

New York, USA, 2022-Mar-18 — /EPR Network/ — Bubble tea has traditionally been comprised of brewed tea, tapioca pearls, and milk or creamer. But it has evolved and expanded over the years and you can now taste all forms of different flavors of bubble tea. Especially when it comes to bubble tea brands such as Gong cha, the list of flavors, ingredients, and toppings can seem to be almost endless.

Besides the traditional tapioca pearls, bubble tea stores such as Gong cha offer a wide range of flavors and toppings. This includes Passionfruit, Mango, Lychee, Matcha, Taro, Caramel, Aloe Vera, and many more options. “There are over 600 combinations on offer from this brand and this number continues to grow. And the next time you head to a Gong cha store near you, you will be able to enjoy three more new flavors under the Strawberry & Earl Grey Bubble Tea Series.” According to Anchal Lamba, President Gong cha

New Gong cha Boba Tea Flavors

Gong cha has over 1650 locations in 20 nations and the numbers continue to grow. If you are in the Northeast, Texas, or Oklahoma, you have one Gong cha store near you. In its latest official announcement, the company has revealed the launch of its new series of boba tea flavors. These flavors were released as part of its Spring 2022 specialties. The new Strawberry & Earl Grey Bubble Tea Series includes the following options:

 Strawberry Passion Fruit Tea with White Pearls

 Strawberry Cookie Smoothie

 Strawberry Earl Grey Milk Tea with Pearls

“This flavor series launch comes after a few weeks of another launch. The Toasted Sesame Series and Brown Sugar Ginger Milk Tea were launched a few weeks ago. The latest series combines the sweet and fruity flavor of strawberry with the stunning floral notes of Earl Grey tea.” The president further added.

Enhanced Gong cha Bubble Tea Experience

When you visit a Gong cha shop near you, there will be hundreds of combinations of flavors and toppings to choose from. With the new Spring launch, the brand has taken the boba tea experience in its shop to the next level. There are over a hundred Gong cha shops in the United States. Given so many flavors to choose from, every time you visit a store, you and your friends can explore a completely new bubble tea experience.

When Stunning Flavor Meets Amazing Aesthetics

Gong cha has built a market reputation over the years for its flavor offerings. Besides, the aesthetics of its drinks have further contributed to its wide-ranging popularity. Boba tea from the brand is regularly shared by clients on their social media pages. Clients like to celebrate and share the uniqueness of these aesthetically appealing drinks with their peers. With so many varieties, there is always something new for you to share.

With the launch of its Strawberry & Earl Grey Bubble Tea Series, Gong cha has taken its overall boba tea experience to the next level. The new series are not just pleasing to the eye, they also have a magical effect on the tastebuds.

Please Contact:

Anchal Lamba

626-203-5741

inquiries@gongchausa.com

https://www.gongchausa.com/contact-us

Gong cha tea, LLC

425 N. Broadway #287

Jericho NY 11753