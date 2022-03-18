Power Up With Jucer EV Charge Cable And Type 2 Portable Charger

New South Wales, Australia, 2022-Mar-18 — /EPR Network/ — Jucer is an Australian brand company that offers premium quality EV products. Their products are manufactured in China but according to the Australian and New Zealand’s EESS regulations.

Power up with Type 2 EV charge cable!

The type 2 charge cable is a high-output connector. It operates up to 22Kwh and supports all kinds of type 2 charging stations.

Power up with Type 1 to type 2 adapter!

With the adapter, a type 1 charger is switched to a type 2 charger that is compatible with all the charging stations. The adapter empowers the PHEV and BEV drivers to enjoy universal charging station compatibility.

Power up with Type 2 coiled EV charging cable!

The coil offers convenience, compact, and safe charging facility for active PHEV and BEV owners.

Power up Type 2 portable charger!

The portable EV charger allows the driver to add a few miles before reaching the nearest charging station. EV owners can peacefully take a ride from point A to B with a type 2 portable charger stored in their car.

The portable charger is compatible with EQC, Holden, Honda, Audi, BMW, BYD, Hyundai, Jaguar, KIA, Mini, MG, Mitsubishi, Mazda, Mercedes Benz, Nissan, Polestar, Porsche, Renault, Volkswagen, Volvo, Rivian, TESLA, and Toyota.

Recharge the portable EV charger at standard outlets available in every business and home across Australia/NZ. Today, owning an electric vehicle is becoming more comfortable just like contemporary fuel-driven vehicles.

There is a digital display in the EV charger that allows the driver to monitor the speed of charging in real-time. The time function records the charge period in hrs./min/sec. The Kwh odometer displays how much charge the EV holds.

The portable type 2 charger is equipped with auto-shunt functionality. It stops the battery automatically from recharging. Overcharging can cause overheating and this can shorten the battery lifespan. The portable charger is equipped with variable auto-trickle functionality. The charge is generally slowed down to 1 Amp until it stops charging reaching peak battery capacity.

EV portable charger eliminates the need to install a residential wall-mounted charging station. EV owners can keep their car charged fully at the charging station and keep a portable charger handy. If the battery runs out the driver has a backup that can help to reach the vehicle to the closest charging station.

All the Jucer EV accessories are designed to form durable, robust, and tough materials. The 5-meter cable length is insulated and reinforced with reliable materials that are flexible and connected easily to the PHEV or BEV.

Jucer offers a warranty on its products, so drivers can order with confidence and without concerns about quality compromise. The Type 2 Portable Charger, stretch charging cable, charge cable, adapter, etc. are available with 2 years warranty.

Jucer contributes a little to the go green project and makes EV driving easy. To add to their save Earth mission they choose carbon-neutral parcel delivery service. The Australia Post buys carbon credits for offsetting delivery emissions from Qantas Future Planet.

