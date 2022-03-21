Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) is Estimated to Remain the Largest Market for Boxing Gloves – Fact.MR Survey

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Boxing Gloves market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Boxing Gloves

Boxing gloves, or, cushioned gloves, are worn by fighters on their hands at the time of boxing practices and matches. Boxing gloves are designed in a way to protect a fighter’s hands during a bout.

Although these gloves reduce the superficial facial injuries, users are enabled to lay stronger punches to head, thereby increasing risk of brain damage of the opponent.

Number of boxing tournaments worldwide has surged significantly over the past few years, leading towards an increased participation in this sport. This has further resulted into a rise in number of training clubs.

Currently, boxing is gaining immense popularity as a sport, with the AIBA International Boxing Association seeking propulsion in events of women’s boxing in the Olympic program that is to be held at Tokyo in 2020. The market has also been witnessing registration of several new boxing tournaments.

Market Taxonomy

Glove Type Bag Gloves

Boxing Gloves Sales Channel Independent Sports Outlet

Franchised Sports Outlet

Modern Trade Channels

Direct to Customer Brand Outlet

Direct to Customer Online Channel

Direct to Customer Institutional Channel

Third Party Online Channel Buyer Type Individual

Institutional

Promotional

(Additional information, including cross-sectional data and country-wise analysis & forecast is available in the report)

7 Key Estimations on Future of Global Boxing Gloves Market

Third party online channel will be the fastest expanding sales channel for boxing gloves in the market, followed by the direct to consumer brand outlet segment. Despite modern trade channel will register a very low CAGR through 2022, its dominance in the market is estimated to remain unchallenged over the forecast period. Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) is poised to remain the most lucrative market for boxing gloves. North America and Japan are estimated to exhibit the highest CAGRs in the market through 2022, with North America being more lucrative than Japan in terms of revenues. Individual buyers are projected to account for the largest revenue share of the market. Revenues from boxing gloves sales for promotion purposes and in institutions will collectively reach approximately US$ 65 Mn by 2022-end. Boxing gloves are expected to remain sought-after among glove types in the global market, accounting for over half revenue share of the market throughout the forecast period. Revenues from this segment are anticipated to reach US$ 90 Mn by 2022-end. However, demand for Boxing Gloves will continue to be lower compared to that of boxing gloves in the global market. Key market players profiled in Fact.MR’s report include Sports Direct International plc, Twins Special Co. Ltd., Title Boxing Llc, Fairtex, Adidas AG, Reebok International Ltd., and Everlast Worldwide, Inc.

List of Tables

TABLE 1 Global Boxing Gloves Market Value (US$ Mn), 2012-2016

TABLE 2 Global Boxing Gloves Market Value (US$ Mn), 2017-2022

TABLE 3 Global Boxing Gloves Market Value (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y, 2015-2022

TABLE 4 Global Bag Gloves Segment Value (US$ Mn), By Region 2012-2016

TABLE 5 Global Bag Gloves Segment Value (US$ Mn), By Region 2017-2022

List of Figures

FIG. 1 Global Boxing Gloves Market Value (US$ Mn), 2012-2016

FIG. 2 Global Boxing Gloves Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, 2017-2022

FIG. 3 Global Boxing Gloves Market Value (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y, 2015-2022

FIG. 4 Global Bag Gloves Segment Market Value (US$ Mn) By Region, 2012-2016

FIG. 5 Global Bag Gloves Segment Market Value (US$ Mn) By Region, 2017-2022

