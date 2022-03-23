HTS Virtual Private Servers: Powered by AMD EPYC™ 3rd Gen Processors!

Wilmington, Delaware, 2022-Mar-23 — /EPR Network/ — HTS Hosting, as a top-tier data centre and a world-class web hosting company with innumerable global users of our hosting services, has always been resolutely focussed on delivering the highest standard of hosting service, through our highly sophisticated web hosting infrastructure that is continuously revamped to keep pace with global technological advancements.

With our aim to add more and more value, through the wide range of hosting services that we provide, we bring to you an array of feature-rich VPS Hosting plans, wherein each of our powerfully configured Virtual Private Servers (VPS) is fully equipped with the latest technology delivered by the 3rd Gen AMD EPYC™ CPU.

With a reputation for being the highest performing server processor in the world, the 3rd Gen AMD EPYC™ processor offers a slew of future-forward technologies. It is known for successfully enabling an increase of about 50% in the processing of transactions, which helps drive e-commerce. It offers high core-density, which goes a long way in ensuring that a greater number of customers can receive effective service from the same number of servers.

The 3rd Gen AMD EPYC™CPU-based VPS of HTS Hosting will exceed your expectations with regard to the superlative Virtualized Desktop Instance (VDI) performance that these are capable of delivering, while ensuring a reduction in CapEx and OpEx.

You will witness not only a colossal enhancement in performance but also powerful security features, owing to the use of the latest AMD EPYC™ processors by us in all our Virtual Private Servers.

The highly experienced Research and Development team of HTS Hosting works proactively to ensure that our entire hosting infrastructure, including our web servers, run on the latest and the most advanced technology. Hence, it is after thorough scrutiny and after validating the claims of its effectiveness, that we have made the AMD EPYC™ processors a part of all our VPS Hosting plans.

Whether you avail any of our Linux Managed VPS Hosting plans or our Linux Self-Managed VPS Hosting plans or our Windows hosting plans for Managed VPSor Self-managed VPS, rest assured that the web servers will be powered by the latest AMD EPYC™ processors.

The VPS Hosting plans of HTS Hosting have always been immensely popular among the global users of web hosting services, due to the excellent value for money that these plans deliver. Every VPS Hosting plan of HTS Hosting is loaded with features and can be availed at discounted prices. Now, by utilizing the power of the3rd Gen AMD EPYC™ processors, we have ensured the we can offer innovative features that prioritize delivering unsurpassable security and outstanding performance through cutting-edge technology.

Popular as a seamless smart solution, the 3rd Gen AMD EPYC™ processors, that are an integral part of all the VPS Hosting plans of HTS Hosting are known to be purpose-built for businesses and ensure a competitive edge for those businesses that opt for our affordably-priced VPS Hosting plans.

As your preferred web hosting company, HTS Hosting, ensures that you can reap the full benefits of our expert VPS Hosting services, which is now powered by the pioneering technology of the 3rd Gen AMD EPYC™ processors, at massively discounted prices.

