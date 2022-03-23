FINE PERFORATORS is One of India’s Largest and Finest Perforating Companies

New Delhi, India, 2022-Mar-23 — /EPR Network/ — Established in the year 1969, FINE PERFORATORS is an ISO 9001:2008 certified company that has revolutionised the perforation product industry. The enterprise has the reputation for manufacturing and exporting all kinds of perforation products. Renowned globally as a dependable perforating company, FINE PERFORATORS fulfils myriad requirements of high-quality centrifugal, tubular slit and pulp press sugar screens of its esteemed clients across India and abroad.

During an interview, the spokesperson of FINE PERFORATORS stated, “We, right from our start, have done everything remarkably for achieving the status of being a sugar screens specialist. We have mastered the art of creating different types of screens that speak volumes of quality, competitive prices and accurate functionality. Used in sugar mills all around the world, our vacuum filter screens fit easily while being top-quality and durable. We also manufacture and supply centrifugal screens made of brass, copper and stainless steel, backing screens for all types of centrifugal machines, stainless steel decking grids, polypropylene open lattices decking grids, sugar graders screens and stainless steel screens.”

FINE PERFORATORS, as a leading sugars screens manufacturer, rolls out screens that are used in the filtration process to remove molasses from sugar crystals. Besides sugar screens, the company also offer a wide range of perforated sheet, wedge wire screens, vibratory screens and wire meshes for different uses like washing, conveying and sorting. To suit the specific requirements of clients, the company creates screens with round, square and slotted holes in various materials and thicknesses.

The spokesperson added, “We have always had this penchant for being the top provider of sugar screens and every other product that we offer. We ensure that each product that we create is capable of meeting the present processing demands of various industries. Also, we keep a close eye on the recent changes and advancements in our field, so that we can fulfil the customer requirements well. As a popular and trusted sugar screens and backing screen exporter, we regularly export our products to Thailand, Philippines, Pakistan, Vietnam, Dubai, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Mexico, Jordan, Indonesia, Iran and Malaysia.”

The technical know-how is the backbone of FINE PERFORATORS. This expertise is readily available to help, solve problems of customers related to perforation products and their applications. All the products available pass through a strict quality control procedure and rigidly adhere to customer specifications.

FINE PERFORATORS is an Indian company that fulfils specific requirements of industries looking for different types of perforation products across the nation and overseas. Those on the lookout for an exceptional centrifugal screens manufacturer can contact FINE PERFORATORS today.

