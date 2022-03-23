All about Ikcon Office Fitout and Furniture

Brisbane, Australia, 2022-Mar-23 — /EPR Network/ — Ikcon Office Fitout and Furniture is a company that specializes in the supply and installation of high-quality office furniture and office fit outs. Throughout South East Queensland, they are specialized in serving clients in a variety of industries, including government, industrial, commercial, and education.

What they offer-

Are you renovating your Brisbane workplace and in need of new office furniture? At Ikcon Office Fitout and Furniture they have everything from luxurious furniture to more economical effective furniture that you require. You can also incorporate acoustic solutions or trendy height-adjustable, sit to stand’ desks to boost staff productivity and office space. Ikcon has a superb collection of some of the top industrial furniture at reasonable pricing. Office Desks, Height Adjustable Desks, Office Drawers, Office Storage, Office Seating, Ergonomic Task Chairs, Visitor and Meeting Chairs, Executive Chairs, Reception Lounges, Booth Seating, Occasional Seating, Miscellaneous Seating, Beam Seating, Educational Seating, Industrial and Lab Seating, Ottomans, Drafting Chairs, and others are available at Ikcon.

Furniture consultancy services-

Image Source: Ikcon Office Fitout & Furniture

The attention to detail, durability, and dependability are the features of their online business. Their designs are fashionable, which is a plus point for every customer who wants to invest in classy and fashionable furniture. They realize, however, that selecting the right office furniture and soft furnishings for your needs can be a difficult procedure. If you’re having trouble deciding on the best office furniture, give them a call at (07) 38211662 for some assistance on purchasing furniture. Their customer service crew has amassed a wealth of knowledge through years of experience. They are prepared to assist you with both little and large selections so that you are satisfied with your purchase.

Why choose them?

Ikcon Office Fitout and Furniture has a long history of providing both office fit outs and office furniture solutions. They provide customized services to cater to all your needs. They can construct a few walls to create a more efficient workspace, provide a more ergonomic seating option for employees, or provide a comprehensive office fit out solution, including all internal construction work and building clearances as needed. They are licensed master builders that have worked with numerous high-profile clients over the years to help them get the finest possible results in their workplace.

ADDRESS-

19 Middle Street

Cleveland Qld 4163

(By appointment only)

PO Box 442

Cleveland Qld 4163

ABN: 37 131 445 031