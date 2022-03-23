CD Bioparticles Launches Heparins for Drug Delivery Research

New York, USA, 2022-Mar-23 — /EPR Network/ — CD Bioparticles, a leading manufacturer and supplier of various drug delivery products and services, now introduces a series of Heparins products to support drug delivery research, such as the Heparin Biotin, Heparin Amine, and Heparin Thiol.

Researchers can choose Heparins by molecular weight such as 27 kDa, or by functional groups such as Biotin, Amine and Thiol. For example, Heparin Biotin (Catalog: CDHA381) is the lyophilized powder that heparin is labeled with biotin. This product is furnished for laboratory research use only, and may not be used as drugs, agricultural or pesticidal products, food additives or household chemicals. Heparin Amine(Catalog: CDHA380) and Heparin Thiol (Catalog: CDHA385) are also available at CD Bioparticles.

“CD Bioparticles provides customers with various biodegradable polymers and is still expanding its portfolio to fulfill researchers’ needs, such as this new release of Heparins. Thanks to our professional team, we can continue to offer such high quality products to help our customers around the world to advance their important work. We’ll further strengthen our abilities by expanding portfolio and offering scientists with a wide range of research materials.” said Dr. Robin J. Watts, the scientific officer of R&D department of CD Bioparticles.

CD Bioparticles can offer Heparins or any other biodegradable polymers to scientists for various research applications. In combination with CD Bioparticles’ other biopolymers & synthetic polymers products with customized delivery strategies, precise designs and modifications of drugs or drug-contained cargo, and advanced technical platforms, CD Bioparticles can help scientists to solve many tedious problems faced in the research process, such as limited options for material solidification which limits the choice of the materials for additive manufacturing precision medicine, tedious chemical synthesis and purifications, uncontrollable drug delivery profile, unpredictable or uncontrollable degradation rate of the drug-loading cargo, and limited options for the bio-conjugation between macromolecules and biomolecules.

“We have many advantages on our biodegradable polymers. As our wide coverage of the biomaterials with different physical properties, such as Tg, Tm, shear viscosity, Young’s modulus and dielectric constant, can match your customized biomaterial processing conditions and the requirements of the final products. We provide precise formulation of the polymer components to control the degradation time useful for different drug delivery and bio-graft applications. These products can used as drug-delivery cargos with controllable delivery profile.” added Dr. Robin J. Watts.

