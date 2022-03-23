CD Bioparticles Introduces the Launch of Organic Gold Nanoparticles

New York, USA, 2022-Mar-23 — /EPR Network/ — With years of experience in the pharmaceutical and life science sector, CD Bioparticles now launches a comprehensive list of organic gold nanoparticles for research applications. These organic gold nanoparticles have a hydrophobic surface character and have great solubility in a wide range of organic solvents.

CD Bioparticles offers a comprehensive list of coatings, functional and conjugated gold nanoparticles through precise surface engineering. It offers gold nanoparticles functionalized with reactive groups such as NHS, carboxyl, amine and hydroxyl groups. Conjugated nanoparticles with a variety of biological ligands can meet researchers’ unique requirements. And now CD Bioparticles expands the portfolio of gold nanoparticles and provide new organic gold nanoparticles to the research community.

“Our nanoparticles are manufactured with different shapes and sizes, and the particle surface can be coated, functionalized or bound with biomolecules. These nanoparticles have found wide applications in immunoassays, bioseparation, medical imaging and diagnostics, as well as drug delivery and cancer therapy.” said Dr. Robin J. Watts, the scientific officer of R&D department of CD Bioparticles.

CD Bioparticles now provides four different options for customers to choose from, including organic gold nanoparticles with a proprietary organic polymer coating that are soluble in maximum-range of organic solvents, PVP Gold Nanoparticles with a PVP (Polyvinylpyrrolidone) polymer coating readily replaceable polymer for further conjugations, Polystyrene Gold Nanoparticles with a common PS (Polystyrene) polymer coating, and Dodecanethiol Gold Nanoparticles that are alkylthiol (dodecanethiol) stabilized gold.

These new nanoparticles can be applied in various fields, such as sensors, solar cells, flexible optical polarizers and filters, spin coating, negative refractive index materials, liquid crystals, and security anti-forge materials. For example, the DiagNano™ Organic Gold Nanoparticles, 1.8 nm, are the 1.8 nm organic soluble spherical gold nanoparticle with proprietary organic polymer coating. These organic gold nanoparticles can be provided as metamaterials and can be resuspended in a variety of organic solvents. They can also be provided in organic solvents such as ethanol, methanol, isopropanol, acetone, DMSO, and DMF.

“The launch of organic gold nanoparticles will enable customers with more choices, just like many other nanoparticles products that we’re offering to the market. Customers everywhere will benefit from our quality gold nanoparticles and with such new products they can make more breakthroughs in the science studies.” said Dr. Robin J. Watts. “The current organic gold nanoparticles offering has highlighted the need for increased access to more gold nanoparticles. We hope this new product can simplify our customers’ development process.”

About CD Bioparticles

CD Bioparticles is a global leading manufacturer and supplier of various nanoparticles, microparticles and their coatings for R&D and commercialization in a wide variety of application areas including in vitro diagnostics, biochemistry, cellular analysis, cell separation, and immunoassay. It also offers various custom services including chemical surface-functionalized, fluorescent modification, antibody immobilization, nucleic acid and oligo conjugation to meet clients’ specifications.