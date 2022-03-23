PrintPapa: The Best Partner for Direct Mail Marketing Products and Services

PrintPapa

Address: Street: 1920 Lafayette Street, Unit L, Santa Clara

State: CA

Zip Code: 95050

Phone: 408-567- 9553

Website: http://www.printpapa.com

Santa Clara, CA, 2022-Mar-23 — /EPR Network/ — PrintPapa’s Direct mail postcard printing services have helped plenty of small or middle-scale businesses bolster their presence in the market. If you want to create a buzz around your new store opening or event or new product, then you must take the help of postcards and brochures. Their friendly staff would guide you as well.

Get your hands on their direct mail postcards.

Direct mailers after all provide the look and feel. Given the current scenario, most businesses are acing up their advertising game once again to turn around in the market with direct mail marketing. Now is the right time to get in touch with PrintPapa. PrintPapa stays ahead by using state-of-the-art technology and some of the best tools, such as

  • Horizon Perfect Binding machine
  • PUR perfect binder machine
  • Die Cut Machine

You can get hands-on their products like:

  1. Direct mail postcards
  2. Direct mail folded postcards
  3. Direct mail brochures
  4. Print only EDDM
  5. Full-service EDDM

Why choose PrintPapa?

  • The good customer service team
  • No mailing list required
  • Big mailers at affordable prices
  • best team to assist you at every step
  • Other printing items are also available
  • Wide range of shapes and sizes to choose from
  • They know the market
  • Feasible payment options
  • Great reviews

Direct mail folded postcards are one of their top-selling products under direct mail printing. Some of them are Half-Fold Direct Mail Postcard – 6×8.5 to 6×4.25 , Half-Fold Direct Mail Postcard – 8.5×11 to 8.5×5.5, Half-Fold Direct Mail Postcard – 11×12 to 11×6 , Tri-Fold Direct Mail Postcard – 8.5×16.5 to 8.5×5.5,Tri-Fold Direct Mail Postcard – 11×17.25 to 11×5.75.

Postcards sizes include Direct Mail Postcard – 5×3.5, 5.5*4.25. 6*4.25, 7*5, 12*9, etc. The company is accredited by the best bodies. Read the testimonials about eddm postcards and check their ratings to know more.

Mia is a regular customer and she owns a local bakery business. According to her, PrintPapa’s products have helped her to a huge extent. She has opened a new store recently and she wanted someone to guide her with direct mail brochure and more. She had a mailing list ready and that’s all. “I was looking for a printing shop to help me expand my business. Thank God I came across PrintPpa. I love their folded postcard mailers! Would order soon. Highly recommended.”

PrintPpa is known for various kinds of products, printing services, the best technology, creative team, and more. You can rely on them as a one-stop printing solution. They make excellent business cards, pamphlets, flyers, printed t-shirts, and more.

To know more about their products, kindly check https://www.printpapa.com. You can also give them a call at 408-567- 9553 for full service eddm. 

 

About PrintPapa: A market leader in the printing business, PrintPapa is a CA-based company that makes the best calendars, brochures, banners, apparel printing, advertising flafs, stands and bookmarks, business cards, die-cut products, real estate printing, and more. To find out yourself, please check their site.

