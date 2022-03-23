Road Runner Sports Celebrates Grand Opening of New Arlington Store

Arlington, USA, 2022-Mar-23 — /EPR Network/ — Road Runner Sports, a specialty running, walking and fitness retailer, will host the grand opening of its newest Arlington retail store in Westpost on Friday, March 25 through Sunday, March 27, 2022. Road Runner Sports Arlington is located at 1101 S Joyce St Suite #B-23, Arlington, VA 22202 and is the retailer’s 42nd brick and mortar in the U.S.

The three-day event is set to kick off on Friday, March 25 at 5:30 p.m. with an in-store bingo activity for prizes including running shoes, custom insoles, apparel and more. The celebration will continue on Saturday, March 26 and Sunday, March 27 at 10 a.m. where the first 25 shoppers will receive a goodie bag filled with swag and accessories, including a pair of sunglasses, water bottle, shoe laces and more. Shoppers will also be entered to win free gear valued at over $500 daily throughout the weekend and a grand prize of a $1,000 shopping spree.

“We invite the Arlington community to join us for a fun and interactive shopping event,” said Road Runner Sports Director of Customer Acquisition Sean Peterson. “Our grand opening weekend aims to provide shoppers the opportunity to experience the quality, variety and value we offer in all things running, walking and fitness.”

In partnership with Project Sole, community members are invited to bring used or unwanted shoes that will be distributed to communities in need through the charity’s mission of ‘Give compassion and a pair of shoes.’ For every used or unwanted shoe brought to Road Runner Sports Arlington, Project Sole will also donate $3 to Athletes Helping Athletes (AHA), a nonprofit founded by Road Runner Sports to provide free adaptive bikes to children with permanent physical disabilities.

Road Runner Sports is one of the largest running specialty retailers in the country, offering a vast selection of running shoes, accessories and apparel. The company specializes in The Perfect Fit Zone, a revolutionary fit analysis using a 3D scan of the foot paired with treadmill testing of one’s foot mechanics to produce customized insoles for the perfect fitting shoe.

About Road Runner Sports

Road Runner Sports was founded in 1983 by Chief Runner Mike Gotfredson. Fueled by a love of health and fitness, the Chief Runner brought Road Runner Sports to life in a San Diego garage. Road Runner Sports has grown to become one of the leading national retailers of running gear. For more information, visit roadrunnersports.com