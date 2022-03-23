CDE Asia participates in EARTHCON EXPO 2022, Indore

Kolkata, India, 2022-Mar-23 — /EPR Network/ — CDE Asia took part in the much-awaited EARTHCON EXPO 2022, held at the Indore Laabh Ganga Convention Center from 11th to 13th March 2022. This B2B exhibition came as a massive opportunity to expand the business and develop brand awareness among real estate developers, builders, architects and civil engineers from Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and other adjoining areas. This event also served as a valuable platform to let important quarry and crusher owners, corporate customers, RMC owners and corporate consultants know about the recent appointment of Shri Balaji Solutions, the new dealer partner for Indore, Bhopal and Gwalior regions.

Mr. Sagar Machhindra Chavhan, Regional Sales Head, CDE Asia and Mr. Agnimesh Singh Rathore, dealer principal, were present at EARTHCON EXPO. It is one of the rapidly growing platforms in the Construction and Earth Moving Industry, that brings manufacturers and buyers under the same roof to facilitate networking and optimize business gains.

Mr. Agnimesh Singh Rathore expressed, “Madhya Pradesh is an emerging hub for construction and the state presents a huge business opportunity. This exhibition comes as an opportunity for us to expand the reach of our innovative and eco-friendly sand washing methods”.

CDE Asia brought their expertise on the site where they informed the visitors about their long-prided flagship product Combo, which converts crushed rock fines into high-quality manufactured plaster sand and concrete sand. Having combined feeding, grading, washing, water recycling and stockpiling into one single compact chassis, Combo is an all-in-one machine. The mobile wash plant comes with a zero-waste technology that recycles 95% of the water used, causes zero liquid discharge and zero dust pollution. It reduces the consumption of cement in concrete, thereby lowering the cost of construction. Moreover, even the silt produced as a by-product can be converted to bricks. The innovative sludge to brick technology intrigued most of the visitors.

Mr. Sagar Machhindra Chavhan said, “EARTHCON EXPO has offered us a great platform to strengthen our business and spread knowledge regarding CDE Asia’s cutting-edge technologies for meeting the growing shortage of natural sand. Combo is helping to make sand sustainable by giving an eco-friendly, sustainable and superior alternative to river sand”.

We, at CDE Asia, are deeply thankful to the organizers for the wonderful opportunity to engage with key buyers and industry figures and for giving us a space to nurture new ideas, thoughts and help build a better, smarter and sustainable future.

For more information please visit us : https://cdeasia.com/news/2022/march/cde-asia-participates-in-earthcon-expo-2022 .

Company Name: CDE Asia

Address: Ecospace Business Park Block 4A/Floor 6, Action Area II New Town Rajarhat Kolkata 700 160 India

Phone: +91 33 3029 3800

Fax: +91 33 3029 3802

Url: https://cdeasia.com/

Email : info@cdeasia.com