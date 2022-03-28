Employee reaches 10-year anniversary | MEHR ApS

We are glad to announce that Lotte, a painter from MEHR ApS has been with the company for 10 years now. There was obviously a little celebration for her when she returned to the company after she had been out working during the day.

HORSENS, Denmark, 2022-Mar-28 — /EPR Network/ — The CEO of MEHR ApS stood and waited for Lotte with a tube filled with confetti ready to shoot up in the air as soon as Lotte stepped into the office. There see was greeted by Cliff and some of the co-workers and wished congratulation.

Lotte has been out on several different projects, during the past 10 years and has done an amazing job in order for us to grow as a company. The other employees also appreciate working with her, so she is just an all-round great person.

Here a MEHR ApS we pride ourselves on taking care of our employees and making sure they got good working condition. So we are glad to see people sticking around for longer time, and hopefully Lotte will continue to work for us for several years to come.

MEHR ApS is a two-part company running a painting company and a website with a physical shop as well, where you can buy Flügger paint. There are around 20 people working at the painting firm at the moment. For more information about our service offerings visit our website, http://malerfirma-horsens.dk/ or call us at 75 66 52 19

