NACPT PHARMA COLLEGE IS AN AWARD WINNING PERSONAL SUPPORT WORKER PROGRAM IN CANADA

TORONTO, ON,2022-Mar-28 — /EPR Network/ —NACPT Corporation was established in 2009 and has ever since provided healthcare education specifically in the pharmaceutical sector.

“We are a pioneer and an award-winning healthcare career college.” said Nicholas, program advisor at NACPT Pharma College. “And we have now introduced two new programs – Medical Office Administration and Personal Support Worker Program.”

In the Pharmaceutical sector NACPT provides training in clinical research, formulation and validation, quality assurance and quality control, and an advanced diploma in pharmaceutical biotechnology.

“All our programs are in-depth and industry relevant following the concerned regulatory requirements.” said Rathi Param, Dean of NACPT pharma College. “As we intend to make our graduates career-ready”

This year NACPT will focus greatly on all healthcare programs as the industry has seen a lack of professionals due to the existing circumstances. In Canada, especially Ontario has seen a surge in healthcare institutions and patients. However the lack of frontline workers, clinic researchers, pharmaceutical scientists, and related healthcare personnel has created a deficiency in the supply of proper care.

Hence joining a program in a healthcare college will benefit the career path of students in future.

Visit here for more information on the healthcare programs provided by NACPT Pharma College: https://www.nacptpharmacollege.com/healthcare-program/

About Us

NACPT Pharma College, o/a North American College of Pharmaceutical Technology (NACPT) is a career college that operates as a PCC under PCC Act, 2005. Currently, NACPT Pharma College has two campuses located in the heart of Toronto and Mississauga, Ontario. NACPT is a leading career college in Canada that provides in-depth skill training in healthcare, pharmaceutical, cannabis, business, technology and related fields in order to maximize the job and business opportunities within the target industries. For over ten years, NACPT has offered specialized in-depth skill training, graduate and post-graduate diploma programs in both the pharmaceutical and cannabis industries. In addition, NACPT has been offering various cannabis skills training and business incubation programs since 2017. NACPT Pharma College is affiliated and partnered with many leading pharmaceuticals, cannabis, technology, IT and related companies with the intention of providing job placement within the industry-related sectors.

