Engel & Völkers Kansas City Announces Nita Criswell as Five Star Professional Award Winner

LEAWOOD, Kansas, 2022-Mar-28 — /EPR Network/ — Engel & Völkers Kansas City is proud to announce Real Estate Advisor Nita Criswell’s achievement of recognition by Five Star Professional. Less than 1% of agents in Kansas City receive this award; it acknowledges each individual’s professional excellence and client satisfaction.

Five Star Professional award candidates are identified through evaluations completed by consumers. To receive the Five Star Real Estate Agent award, a real estate agent must satisfy five objective eligibility and evaluation criteria that are associated with real estate agents who provide quality services to their clients. The award process is conducted annually in each market. When buying or selling a home, you want a professional that you can trust. Nita Criswell offers the commitment, dedication, and performance you can count on in today’s ever changing market, and that’s what makes her a true Five Star Professional.

Recent homebuyers are asked to evaluate real estate agents with whom they have worked and evaluate them based upon ten criteria. Recent homebuyers may evaluate up to two real estate agents in order to measure the experience associated with the purchase and sale side of a move. Self-nominations are not accepted.

Five Star Professional:

Conducts comprehensive research

Recognizes service professionals

Partners with leading city/regional magazines

Helps award winners gain the recognition they deserve

The Five Star Professional Award is a prominent award because it’s completely crowd-sourced. The jury for the award contacts current and former clients to gather feedback about their experience. The superior service Nita provides is based on character, integrity, professionalism, and 15 years of experience. The Five Star Professional Award aligns with Engel & Völkers’ values: competence, exclusivity and passion. Our Advisors are local market experts who develop customized strategies for each property they represent. We are client focused, bringing peace of mind throughout the transaction process. Being recognized by Five Star Professional for this award is further confirmation that Nita is living up to these values and exceeding expectations in the Kansas City Real Estate world.

About Engel & Völkers Kansas City

Since its beginning in 1977 as a specialty boutique providing exclusive, high-end real estate services in Hamburg, Germany, Engel & Völkers has become one of the world’s leading companies specializing in the sale and lease of premium residential and commercial property, yachts and private aviation. Engel & Völkers currently operates a global network of over 8,000 real estate advisors in more than 700 brokerages spanning 36 countries, offering both private and institutional clients a professionally tailored range of luxury services. It established its North America corporate headquarters in 2007 and opened its first brokerage in the same year.

Our Kansas City Shop, having just opened in August of 2020, is growing and gaining recognition throughout Kansas City at a rapid pace. The unique shop concept and luxury service at all price points provides a refreshing, new take on Kansas City Real Estate. The exposés in our windows allow properties to be viewed by Park Place traffic. Our Advisors uphold the promise to our clients of delivering our core values: competence, exclusivity, and passion.

Committed to exceptional service, Engel & Völkers supports its advisors with an array of premium quality business services; marketing programs and tools; multiple platforms for mobile, social and web; as well as access to its global network of real estate professionals, property listings and market data. Engel & Völkers is an active supporter of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated.

