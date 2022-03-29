Best Coaching Institute for Competitive Exams in South India – Telangana & AP

Hyderabad, India, 2022-Mar-29 — /EPR Network/ — Shine India Police Academy, based in Hyderabad, Telangana, was founded in 2017 to provide training for SI, Police Constables, Wardens, Jailors, SSC GDS, RRB, RPF, and other services all their covering subjects and syllabus.

Director Mr. Md. Jaleel’s dream initiative, Shine India Police Academy, had enlightened and encouraged students from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to pursue their once-in-a-lifetime dream careers in the area of law enforcement and serve our country.

Shine India Police Academy is a coaching institute and one of the Top Institutions in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh that follows current trends and ensures that the students here are enriched with apt knowledge that is required in the competitive field and the confidence that is required for the exams is instilled deeply into the student’s minds are prepared to stand amidst thousands of aspirants.

Although there are no shortcuts in life, shortcuts in competitive examinations are unavoidable if you want to ace the exam. We are proud of our instructors and students who have passed with flying colours at Shine India Police Academy, and we are confident in recommending the school to any student interested in serving the country.

Shine India Police Academy is all about success!! Officers of the law are never ‘off duty.’ They are devoted public servants committed to preserve the people’s safety at all times and in all places when the peace is threatened