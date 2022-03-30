The Automatic Water Shutoff Valve Market To Grow On An Exceptional Note From 2020-2028

Automatic Water Shutoff Valve Market: Introduction

Water is primary necessity and a critical valuable for various domestic as well as industrial applications. Well-developed modern piping infrastructure ensures that water is supplied without any hassle for domestic was well as industrial applications. However, these piping systems, even though reliable often are susceptible to bursting, leaking due to various controllable and uncontrollable factors especially in domestic applications where water input conditions are not monitored. These leakages if happened at greater intensity can lead to flooding and severe damage and this is where automatic water shutoff of valve comes in operation.

Fixture shutoff valves can be operated manually to control leaks when a person is at home, to stop the leak, but not otherwise. An automatic shutoff valve controls one or multiple water supply lines which senses the water leak via irregular flow or moisture and shut off the supply by an internal ball valve. A water sensor placed on the ground near appliances such as washing machines, refrigerators, dishwashers amongst many others, detects the overflown or leaked water and triggers the automatic water shutoff valve via signals which in turn restricts the supply.

Hence Automatic shutoff valves not only safeguard house from flooding but also prevent water wastage which is equally important. Automatic shut off valves are available in variety of different costs which depend on functionality. Low cost valves do the necessary work of stopping the flow automatically and have to opened manually where as high cost valves can offer full automation.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample @

https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/32215

Automatic Water Shutoff Valve Market: Dynamics

The automatic shut off valve is dominated by two major types namely moisture sensor based and whole house flow based sensor valve. Moisture sensor based valves relies on data provided to it by moisture pucks. These moisture pucks are scattered around a house or industrial space and as soon as they detect moisture the control valve shuts off the water flow. Whereas the other type offers a more mature technology, whole house based shutoff valve monitors rate of flow for stipulated period of time and shuts of water once the time of flow is crossed. These valves are capable of distinguishing between major and minor leaks and alert the owner accordingly.

The increasing no. of households in turn is expected to drive the automatic water shut off valve market in wake of plumbing, heating, cooling & other applications such as gardening. Additionally, the industrial sector is anticipated witness more installation of automated systems in water flow control for applied processes thus augmenting the sales of automatic water shut off valve. The associated benefits such as reduction of leakage, spills or overflow of water are expected to support the growth of the product.

Use in municipal centres and commercial space for water utilities management are expected to create lucrative opportunities for automatic water shut off valves.’ Major trends in the market include IoT technology integrated valves which send an alert directly on mobile phones if any leak or flood is detected. They come with mobile application and offer a wide range of add on features where the operator can set control parameters through mobile application and more. These shut of valves are very costly due to value addition they provide.

Automatic Water Shutoff Valve Market

Product Type

Whole House Flow Based Leak Detection Systems with Automatic Water Shutoffs

Moisture Sensor Automatic Water Shutoff Systems

Operation

Remote

Manual

End-use application

Residential

Industrial

Commercial

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here @

https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/32215

Automatic Water Shutoff Valve Market: Regional Outlook

Automatic water shutoff valve market is expected to be dominated by North America. Major design changes, innovation and technology integration is achieved in this region. Plus people living row houses with independent water pipeline systems are considerably more than those living in apartments. Europe and East Asian region will also have considerable growth in automatic shut off valve market as these are technologically advanced regions with well-developed piping infrastructure and water availability.

As far as South Asia pacific, MEA and Latin America is concerned the growth is expected to be slow as there disparity among various regions throughout these continents in terms of continuous availability of water, urbanization and shutoff valve technology adoption.

Automatic Water Shutoff Valve Market: Key Players

Major market participants in the global Automatic Water Shutoff Valve market identified across the value chain include:

The Protectoseal Co.

HYDAC Technology Corporation

Lance Valves

Circle Valve Technologies Inc

BI – TORQ Valve Automation

Lance Valves

Assured Automation

OCECO, Inc

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now@

https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/32215

About us:

Persistence Market Research is here to provide companies a one-stop solution with regards to bettering customer experience. It does engage in gathering appropriate feedback after getting through personalized customer interactions for adding value to customers’ experience by acting as the “missing” link between “customer relationships” and “business outcomes’. The best possible returns are assured therein.

Contact us:

Persistence Market Research

Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City,

NY 10007 United States

U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751

USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353

Sales – sales@persistencemarketresearch.com