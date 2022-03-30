Change In Consumers’ Perceptions To Open New Arenas For The Coolant Pipe Market

Coolant Pipe Market: Introduction

A coolant is mainly responsible for dissipation of heat, maintaining chip flow and preventing oxidation and corrosion, but can provide more functionality depending upon the application. Coolant pipes are used for proper routing of coolant being an essential and fundamental part of industrial fabrication as advantages of using either liquid or gas in order to achieve control over the process and get the desired result.

Coolant pipe either discharge coolant on working surface coming in direct contact or form a continuous loop with coolant reservoir and dissipate heat from the system without of direct contact which depends upon the application they are used for. They come in wide variety of configurations and materials which has to be selected considering what suits the application.

Coolant pipes serve a large variety of applications and end use segments. Coolant pipes are made up of six basic materials namely iron, steel, exotic alloy, rubber, plastic, and PVC. Type of material selected depends completely upon process parameters which can include temperature range, pressure range, working environment, type of chemical to be transmitted and more.

Plastic and PVC hoses are used for low pressure applications and a small temperature range whereas rubber coolant pipe provide greater flexibility in routing and are much more durable for application with higher pressure and temperature. Steel and Iron coolant pipes are used in application where desired amount of flexibility is less and coolant has to be discharged at a specific amount with large pressure and temperature constraints. Some applications like automotive coolant piping and hoses have defined standards where as some applications like CNC coolant pipes are available in range of different sizes and materials.

Depending on end use industry, temperature and pressure range coolant pipes made of PVC and plastic are used along with fabric threading for structural support. CNC and high speed machining applications use specialised plastic and adjustable metal pipes.

Coolant Pipe Market: Dynamics

As manufacturing technology has been evolving and high speed machining process like CNC and VMC are developed, use of coolant has become more essential. As coolant has become an indispensable part of the industry, there is growth in adoption of proper coolant technology and equipment of which coolant pipe is one.

The coolant pipe market is understood to be driven primarily by automotive and HVAC industries calling for a healthy demand from the OEM as well as from the aftermarket repair and services market.

The future growth opportunities for the coolant pipe market is also expected from the CNC tools industry where heat dissipation from metalworking processes is sought by the suitable accessories. Major trends in coolant pipes include composite rubber coolant pipes for better temperature stability and resistance against chemicals and use of EPDM rubber in automotive coolant systems. Product diversification along with efficient pricing range by categories is estimated to act as a key differentiator for the market participants of coolant pipes.

Coolant Pipe Market: Segmentation

basis of Material

Iron

Steel

Rubber

Plastic

PVC

Others

basis of End Use Industry

Automotive

Fabrication

HVAC

Others

type of coolant

Water

Emulsions

Other chemicals.

Coolant Pipe Market: Regional Outlook

Global coolant piping market is expected to be dominated by East Asian region. Automotive sector in the region is also well developed with China and Japan being among the top 5 automotive manufacturers in the world.

North America and Europe have developed industrial and automotive sectors. Major innovation in manufacturing technologies also come from these regions and hence coolant pipe industry is expected to good growth opportunities. MEA region has potential to grow as industrialization and oil and gas industry is growing which is demanding fabrication activities. Latin America’s end use sector is still evolving and hence shows subtle growth in coolant pipe market.

Coolant Pipe Market: Key Players

Some of the key market participants in the global Coolant Pipe market, identified across the value chain include:

Precision Hose & Expansion Joints

Contifelx

KRC Innovative tools Private Ltd

PRAJ Industries

Hampton Rubber Company

Gates Corporation

Jayem Industries

Famcom Rubber Products

Codan Rubber AS

Qingyun Weijie CNC Machine tool Accessories Manufacturing Co.

Guangzhou Frey Auto Parts

Hefei Reacher Technology Co

Hanhzhou Paishun Rubber & Plastic Co

The research report on the Coolant Pipe market presents a comprehensive assessment, and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. The Coolant Pipe market report also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography, aircraft type, and sales channel.

