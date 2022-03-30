Global Iso Container Market: Introduction

ISO containers are international intermodal containers manufactured according to the specifications outlined by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO). ISO containers are designed for ship, rail and truck and the design covers everything from size to the quality of steel used for construction and the allowed gross weight.

The basis of the ISO container is to assure that the container withstands extreme environments and structural integrity placed on it through its travels over road, rail or water routes. The ISO standardization also ensures that the containers meet the size and durability requirements to allow them to stack safely and uniformly on transport systems.

Inspection of ISO containers is done after every thirty months to ensure the quality and specifications of the container. Twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU’s) is the basic unit to measure the volume of ISO container and the building block for expressing shipping capacity. ISO containers can be classified according to types such as dry containers, refrigerated (reefer) container, tank container, open top container, insulated container and flat rack container and are used to transport wide range of products including consumer goods, industrial transport and others.

Global Iso Container Market: Dynamics

Increasing demand for highly efficient and superior capacity containers is expected to drive the global ISO container market. Steady growth of seaborne trade, growing containerization, increasing application of remote container management solutions, increasing preference for high cube containers is further anticipated to fuel the growth of ISO container in global market.

Substantial demand for reefer containers, favorable government regulations pertaining to emissions and increasing need of standardization of containers is pushing the use of eco-friendly refrigerants in shipping containers are expected to present growth opportunities in the upcoming years. Increasing trade agreement such as NAFTA, ASEAN, etc. are projected to propel the growth of ISO containers in upcoming years.

Overcapacity of containers and low freight rates are anticipated to resist the growth of ISO container market. Moreover, fluctuations in raw material prices are expected to hinder the growth of the global market for ISO containers in the foreseeable future. Trade conflicts between major countries has declined the growth of ISO container across the globe.

Global Iso Container Market: Segmentation

Type Dry Container

Refrigerated (Reefer) Container

Tank Container

Open Top Container

Insulated Container

Flat Rack Container Size 20′ Container

40′ Container

40′ high cube container

45′ high cube container Transport mode Road

Rail

Marine Application Consumer Goods Transport

Industrial Transport

Food Transport

Others



Global Iso Container Market: Regional Outlook

Asia-Pacific hold the prominent share in the use of ISO container market and is expected to grow at the highest value CAGR throughout the period of assessment. Modernization of infrastructure and growth in the chemical, construction and infrastructure industry have led to the growth in trade, which in turn is anticipated to fuel the growth in the demand for ISO containers in the Asia-Pacific market.

China is the prominent manufacturer of various product that are exported across the globe which makes it the one of the largest user of ISO containers. Europe and North America following the Asia-Pacific is anticipated to hold significant market share in the global market on account of increased adaptation of standardization and government regulation in the regions.

Shale gas exploration led U.S. to be one of the major producer and exporter of chemicals, consumer goods and other materials which backed the growth of ISO containers in North America. Middle East and Africa and Latin America regions are expected to reflect high growth rate during the forecast period.

Global Iso Container Market: Key Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants operating in the global ISO Container market are:

