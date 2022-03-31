Instructors Offer to Take CPR and First Aid Training To The Next Level

Woodbridge, NJ, 2022-Mar-31 — /EPR Network/ — Dedicated trainers affiliated with MRCPRNJ are offering to teach first aid and CPR training to the public to give them a better chance of saving one’s life.

Mark Cohen, President of MRCPRNJ and his staff, are utterly dedicated to teaching CPR within the guidelines of the American Heart Association. They teach classes to staff at hospitals, private offices, healthcare agencies, and home care facilities.

MRCPRNJ instructors have been providing training to everyday people concerned about being prepared in case of an emergency. They will also travel to offices across New Jersey, New York, Philadelphia and Delaware.

The team offers four different levels of CPR training for interested parties.

Their first is the BLS Healthcare Provider Course which teaches CPR skills for helping victims of all ages. This includes doing ventilation with a barrier device, a bag-mask device and oxygen, use of an automated external defibrillator {AED} and relief of a foreign body airway obstruction.

This level is intended for participants who provide healthcare to patients in a wide variety of settings, including in hospital and out of hospital. These could include nurses, paramedics, EMT’s respiratory therapists, PTs and OT’s, physicians, nursing students, police officers and other allied healthcare professionals.

They offer a Heart Saver CPR course which teaches lay rescuers how to recognize and treat life-threatening emergencies, including cardiac arrest and chocking for an adult, child and infant victims. Students will learn to recognize signs of a heart attack and stroke in adults and breathing difficulties in children.

Mr CPR NJ also offers a course for family and friends in CPR, and a Heart Saver First Aid Course, which teaches rescuers to effectively recognize and treat adults and children in critical emergencies within the first five minutes until emergency medical services arrive to assist.

For more information about the courses or about MRCPRNJ:

Phone: 732-539-0175

Email: info@mrcprnj.com

Website: https://www.mrcprnj.com