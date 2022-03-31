National Lacrosse League Championship Sets Whirlwind Seven-Week Playoff Schedule Outline

PHILADELPHIA, USA, 2022-Mar-31 — /EPR Network/ — The National Lacrosse League (@NLL), the largest and most successful professional lacrosse property in the world, today announced the outline of the 2022 Playoff schedule, which runs up to seven weeks from May 5 through June 20. Under the new expanded playoff format instituted for this season, the top four teams in the East, top three teams in the West and one wild card team with the next best record qualify. With 34 games on the schedule to determine playoff spots and seeds, the Chase to the Championship begins tomorrow, March 31 when the Philadelphia Wings host the East Conference leading, Buffalo Bandits, the first and only team to qualify thus far.

Media partners ESPN and TSN will provide live broadcasts of every game (beginning with the single-elimination quarterfinal matchups held May 5-9. The first game of the best-of-three Conference Finals is set for the following week (May 12-16), with Game 2 (May 19-23) and Game 3 (if necessary, May 26-30) set to close out the month (dates subject to change).

The best-of-three NLL Finals will take place June 2-6, June 9-13 and June 16-20 (if necessary). Exact dates and the TSN and ESPN broadcast schedules for all rounds will be announced once the teams have clinched playoff home games in each series.

With a month left in the season, every team is still in the playoff hunt and all but one slot is still up for grabs,” said Jessica Berman, NLL Deputy Commissioner. “The Chase to the Championship gives every one of those games playoff implications, and fans are excited to watch their favorite teams vie for the title.”

