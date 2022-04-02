CONTUS MirrorFly embeds the Twin Model – Cloud & Self-Managed in its real-time communication platter

Chennai, India, 2022-Apr-02 — /EPR Network/ — CONTUS MirrorFly, a leading real-time chat APIs & SDKs provider, has stepped up its offerings via the brand new “Twin Model” – the Cloud and Self-Managed setups.

Owing to the projected colossal growth of market value $45.91 billion by 2027 and the subsequent demand across verticals, MirrorFly has come up with this dual hosting structure wherein customers have the leverage to choose between cloud and self-hosting while integrating chat, voice, and video APIs and SDKs for their applications.

Touted to be a game-changer in the legacy of CONTUS MirrorFly as it sets foot into cloud alongside its self-managed counterpart while still supporting both versions with efficacy.

The twin structure lets you harness the power of your chat infrastructure, with ample customization options and can be hosted on bare metal as well as cloud environments.

Cloud hosting, the newest incarnation of the product, enables businesses to lease MirrorFly’s chat APIs and SDKs via a subscription-powered licensing agreement.

Curated with monthly, annual subscriptions options, it offers “enterprise-grade” chat integrations based on three flexible pricing plans, Essentials, Growth, & Premium that customers can opt from based on requirements.

With MirrorFly’s cloud model, you as a business can

Capitalize chat, voice, and video at affordable prices across devices

Receive personalized onboarding services

Get dedicated deployment & choose your own AWS server region

Opt for dedicated customer support

Every plan upgrade calls for a plethora of advanced features in core chat, group chat, voice, video, analytics, security, compliance, alerts and notifications.

In essence, the new Cloud model aids building rich and engaging messaging experiences for world-class enterprises across verticals. From on-demand customer interactions, remote contact centers, e marketplaces, to unifying virtual communities, CONTUS MirrorFly does it all conveniently.

“It’s our mission to build connections for people in the digital world, regardless of where they reside across the globe,” says Bala Kandaswamy, head of CONTUS Mirrorfly.

The platform employs XMPP protocol for instant messaging, voice/ video calls, and typically any real-time exchanges.

Its microservice based architecture fosters scalability and deployment of its real-time communication offerings in a secured TLS/ HTTPS landscape. The software runs with industry-reliant orchestration tools like Kubernetes and Docker Swarm and has powered over 1 billion real-time conversations globally.

About CONTUS:

CONTUS Support Interactive Pvt, Ltd. headquartered in Chennai, India has its subsidiary in California, United States. The company was founded in 2008 by Sriram Manoharan, Bala Kandaswamy, Thiaghu Radhakrishnan, and Dinesh Soundararajan. Besides digital engineering services, it offers two flagship products, CONTUS MirroFly and CONTUS VPlayed, spread across healthcare, e-learning, entertainment, enterprises, among others.

For more details contact:

Email: bd@contus.in