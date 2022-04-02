Experience Relaxation With Harmonic Breathing

Edinburgh, United Kingdom, 2022-Apr-02 — /EPR Network/ —Harmonic Breathing (https://www.harmonicbreathing.com) proudly offers free breathing meditation music to anyone who wants to maximise the benefits of meditation. They provide binaural beats, deep-toned tunes, and nature sounds that heighten relaxation and boost the effectiveness of breathing exercises.

This music project enlists soothing melodies that enable listeners to breathe at the right rate as the notes rise and fall. Anchored on recent scientific studies, they produce harmonies that serve as a solution for sleeping problems. They are made to be paired with diaphragmatic breathing that reduces anxiety and stress levels. When done habitually, such a combination can strengthen core muscles, elevate oxygen from the blood, and lower blood pressure. Fused with slow breathing, their heavenly tunes can also induce calmness. This leads to making better decisions as to the result of an improved psychological state. Their website even features a comprehensive step-by-step guide on abdominal breathing, 7/11 paced breathing, mindful breathing, and resonance breathing that are most suitable for their comforting beats. All of their sources are medically reviewed by clinical advisors and have been approved by scientific analysis. This demonstrates their brand’s credibility and passion for sharing purposeful and quality music.

Moreover, their instrumental sounds can be played with doing mundane activities, such as reading a book or cooking meals. This makes the experience more enjoyable, helping listeners focus on the present moment as they escape from worldly distractions. Aside from their website, their ambient tracks can be accessed on Spotify, Apple Music, or any music service. Whether a person has just begun the meditation journey or has been doing the routine for several years, its accessibility can make the process easy.

HarmonicBreathing rewards its users with weekly tutorials on enriching sleep and meditation once they sign up for their newsletter. Joined by a thousand listeners, they have their own social media and streaming music accounts that are equally worth following. Indeed, this musical venture exhibits its excellence in producing soundscapes that have helped many people soothe their soul. According to them: “Harmonic breathing is a music project to help people relax by making healthy breathing exercises easy and enjoyable. All you have to do is breathe at a slow rate guided by the music, and your body will enter a more relaxed state”.

