See How Mumbai Based Singer Songwriter Shashank Chandel Defines His New Music SOUL An Indie Awstruck

Mumbai, India, 2022-Apr-02 — /EPR Network/ — It’s been 6 months now and city’s budding musician Shashank Chandel, aka Shash, is out with his latest single, Soul in English. The song, which also has soft heart touching piano chills with his vocals, looks at mental stress, finally giving out a message of self-discovery and soulmates.

Shashank Chandel says he came out with the composition exactly 2 years back, but recomposed it since it’s a subject that many can relate to at this point. “I felt like soul the song is beautiful and filled with a lot of the things that we have all gone through in the our life. People are emotionally down and frustrated. It was during the stress hours and heartbreaks that it hit me that I could talk about these things,” says Shashank Chandel.

He further adds, “I just realised how i can make my audience to take some time off and think about my next set of releases should be and where my musical careere can be headed. Indie music scene has always been out of mainstream music but now i believe musicians from overseas are taking it forward and so me.”.

Throughout the song, Shashank Chandel looks back at his life, struggles with mental health, the broken relationship, enforced depression and also our physical health. As the project gathered momentum, my colleague helped with the composition version in terms of words for the song.

“I wanted to bring in LoFi music style into this sinceit was planned, so including english lyrics was an ultimate idea. Also, this is my way of paying tribute to the people of india and overseas who have shown interest in light music and ofcourse indie music scene,” says Shashank Chandel. My last Album was House Of Cosmosis, Vol.1, which completely defined into Epic electrifying vibe in electronic dance music.

“There are so many things lined up that I have in process which are suppose to be released which will definately makes a lot of sense for this now,” says Shashank Chandel. While adding more to this the new album WIP- Work In Progress which will reflect my new younger self from 2 years now will seen in that . The year 2022 looks busy for the singer as his next album to be released in the tenurity in next six months. He is also looking forward to a lot more collaborations and releases.

Soul Is Available Now On All Music Platforms

Soul On Spotify

Soul On Apple Music