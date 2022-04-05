Regulations Guidance for the New Normal for International Visitors to Vietnam

Vietnam, 2022-Apr-05 — /EPR Network/ — Now, overseas tourists who enter Vietnam are exempt from mandatory quarantine.15th March marks the official reopening of tourism in Vietnam. On the same day, the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism issued guidelines for overseas tourists to Vietnam, including prerequisites. But, International tourists to Vietnam must meet some requirements.

Must pass a rapid SARS-CoV-2 test within 72 hours before entering Vietnam or have a negative rapid test result within 24 hours before departure

Have medical or travel insurance with coverage ofCOVID-19 treatment with a minimum liability of USD10,000.

Before entering, fill out a health declaration. (Vietnamese: https://tokhaiyte.vn/)

Install and utilise the PC-COVID programmer throughout your visit.

When travelling in Vietnam, ensure that exit and entry conditions follow Vietnam’s immigration rules and other relevant legislation.

From March 15, 2022, citizens of 13 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland, Russia, Japan, Republic of Korea, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland, and Belarus) will be granted visa exemption with a maximum stay of 15 days.

Vietnam is a country worth visiting. It is more than simply a chapter in a history book an immersive voyage through culture, history, and the natural environment. From the scents of lemongrass and cinnamon to the sweeping views of Ha Long Bay’s lush limestone cliffs, this Southeast Asian country will dazzle your senses. Immerse yourself in the food, the architecture, and the historical cities and feast your eyes while doing so.

