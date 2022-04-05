Heart of the Community Fourth-Generation Dentist Provides Exceptional Service

Greenville, SC, 2022-Apr-05 — /EPR Network/ — Greenville dentist Dr Preston Hamrick is not only dedicated to his community – but committed to providing the best dental needs for scores of patients.

For an incredible 112 years, the Hamrick family has been providing compassionate dental care in Greenville, and now fourth-generation Dr Hamrick is continuing that lineage with exceptional care in a personal and low-stress environment at Heritage Dentistry.

The team offers a broad spectrum of services from dental cleaning and check-ups, root canal and periodontal therapy, and cosmetic and aesthetic dental services, such as teeth whitening, Invisalign® and porcelain veneers.

“Many people have had less than ideal experiences at the dentist,” commented Dr Hamrick. “So our goal is to spend time with our patients, get to know them, listen to their past experiences and help them develop a dental plan to best take care of their needs and achieve a confident smile.”

At 4105 E North St, Heritage Dentistry is supported by a friendly, experienced team and packed with state-of-the-art technology to ensure dental services are provided smooth and trouble-free.

Utilizing new technology, such as Digital Smile Design, they can use a 3-D scan of patients’ teeth and digital photos to allow them to see what is possible.

Dr Hamrick was first inspired into the profession by his father Eric, a practicing Periodontist in Greenville, in 1984. He attended dental school at the Medical University of South Carolina, graduating in 2012.

Graduating from dental school and following in his father’s footsteps, he immediately began pursuing continuing education at the highest level. Taking courses from world-class educators has completely changed the direction and focus of his practice.

The foundation for his practice philosophy comes from his training at the Kois Center. The Kois Center is a post-graduate program for practicing dentists located in Seattle and Washington. Participants travel from all over the world to learn from Dr Kois.

The focus of the nine core courses is to cover the latest scientific research in all aspects of restorative dentistry. This program is unique because Dr Kois reads and updates his material based on the most recent science. Graduating from this program involves six trips to Seattle and over 250 hours of continuing education.

Dr Hamrick is now a member of several dental organizations, including The American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry, The Academy of General Dentistry, The South Carolina Dental Association, The American Dental Association and Kois Center Graduate.

Phone: (864) 292-5125

Email: media@heritagedentistrysc.com

Website: https://www.heritagedentistrysc.com/