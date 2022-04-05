From the Rooftop Is Phoenix’s Top Rooftop Bar

Phoenix, AZ, 2022-Apr-05 — /EPR Network/ — From the Rooftop is pleased to announce they have been named the top rooftop bar by the Phoenix New Times. With fantastic views of the city and the surrounding area, guests will enjoy their favorite drinks at the gorgeous downtown location.

From the Rooftop provides a 360-degree view of the city with a rooftop bar and lounge that creates the ideal social atmosphere. Whether individuals are looking for an excellent location to spend time with family and friends or want a special place to take a date, the rooftop bar offers everything necessary for an enjoyable time. During the week, customers can take advantage of happy hour specials, while the weekends are the ideal time to enjoy brunch. The open-air setting is the perfect way to enjoy an evening with a favorite drink in hand.

At From the Rooftop, guests can find a vast menu of food and drink options. Walk-ins are welcome daily, but larger groups or those who want to use one of the furniture clusters are encouraged to make reservations ahead of time to avoid waiting for an opening upon arrival. Their staff provides attentive customer service and ensures their guests enjoy their time in the open air with breathtaking views of the city.

Anyone interested in learning about this top rooftop bar can find out more by visiting the From the Rooftop website or by calling (602) 675 3500.

About From the Rooftop: From the Rooftop is a rooftop bar and lounge with breathtaking views of Phoenix and the surrounding area. They offer a vast selection of food and drink options to ensure their guests can find something that suits their taste. The lounge and bar have created a social atmosphere with comfortable furniture, open-air seating, fire pits, and more to give their guest the ultimate downtown experience.

