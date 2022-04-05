Copper Beech San Marcos Offers Top-Quality Student Housing

San Marcos, TX, 2022-Apr-05 — /EPR Network/ — Copper Beech San Marcos is pleased to announce they offer top-quality student housing for individuals attending Texas State University. The complex is also located close to Bobcat Stadium, making it the ideal solution for sports fans.

At Copper Beech San Marcos, students can choose to live with their friends who also attend the university or meet new people through the roommate matching service. Students can choose two, three, and four-bedroom floor plans to share with other students or live alone in a one-bedroom apartment. Upgrades and reserved parking are available for an additional monthly fee. The rental fee for each student includes in-unit laundry, Internet access, and water.

Students who choose Copper Beech San Marcos will enjoy a comfortable, independent lifestyle close to campus with access to all the community amenities. The features offered at the complex include a resort-style pool and hot tub, a 24-hour fitness center, basketball and sand volleyball courts, grilling stations, a game room, and more. The complex is pet friendly, allowing students to bring their four-legged friends and other pets along with them.

Anyone interested in learning about the top-quality student housing options for Texas State University students can find out more by visiting the Copper Beech San Marcos website or by calling 1-512-392-2820.

About Copper Beech San Marcos: Copper Beech San Marcos is a top-quality off-campus housing complex offering the ideal living environment for students attending Texas State University. Each student will pay a per-person rate with a personal contract to avoid problems with roommates who can’t pay their rent. With all the amenities available, students can enjoy the independent lifestyle they want without living too far from campus.

