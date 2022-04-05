Counseling Success Drives Larger Office in Longmont

Longmont, Colorado, 2022-Apr-05 — /EPR Network/ — Self Care Impact Counseling has moved to a larger office at 438 Terry Street in Longmont.

Self Care Impact Counseling’s business success in Longmont has allowed them to expand. Practice owner, Alayna Baillod, now has a team of six therapists that work in their Longmont and Lakewood office locations.

“We just opened our Longmont office last year and it is rewarding to already need more space”, commented Alayna, a Licensed Clinical Social Worker (LCSW). “I am a new resident to Longmont and several of our clinicians live nearby, allowing them to practice at both office locations. We are honored to help our neighbors feel more empowered and better prepared to tackle personal and relationship challenges.” Self Care Impact also offers online counseling to residents throughout the state of Colorado.

The team’s expertise includes helping those having experienced some form of significant trauma, counseling teens, divorce counseling, parenting skills, premarital counseling and mental health counseling for anxiety and depression.

They also specialize in marriage counseling to help couples with effective communication techniques and conflict resolution skills to build a more fulfilling relationship.

“Our role as therapists is to help you work towards feeling a greater sense of contentment, more confidence about your decisions and increased clarity in all areas of your life. Building a positive, trusting relationship is vital in the therapeutic process.” -Alayna Baillod, LCSW, Practice Owner

Self Care Impact Counseling envisions a new age of counseling for adolescents, adults, couples & groups that makes a REAL difference with core values of GROWTH | BALANCE | COMPASSION | INNER HARMONY.

Alayna Baillod is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker

EMDRIA Approved EMDR Consultant/Therapist

Level 1 & 2 Gottman Couples Therapist

She is trained in Emotion- Focused Therapy, CBT, DBT, Internal Family Systems, Attachment Theory, Narrative Therapy, Solution- Focused Therapy.

To book an appointment or for more information, call 720-551-4553 or view their portfolio of services at www.selfcareimpact.com

For a free phone consultation contact:

Alayna Baillod

Self Care Impact Counseling

438 Terry Street

Longmont, Colorado 80501

Phone: 720-551-4553

Website: www.selfcareimpact.com

Alayna@SelfCareImpact.com