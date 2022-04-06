Alkylate Market Is Expected To Exhibit Modest Growth, Ascending At Around 2.5% CAGR Through 2031

According to Fact.MR’s recent study on the global alkylate market, the market is expected to exhibit modest growth, ascending at around 2.5% CAGR through 2031. Expected valuation by the end of the forecast period is approximately US$ 100 Bn, with projections for 2021 indicating a market value worth US$ 78.1 Bn. Demand from the aviation and automobile sectors coupled with advancements in manufacturing infrastructure is expected to drive growth further over the coming years.

The Demand analysis of Alkylate Market offers a comprehensive analysis of diverse features, demand, product developments, revenue generation, and sales of Alkylate Market across the globe.

Key Segments Covered

Production Process Sulfuric Acid Alkylation Process Hydrofluoric Acid Alkylation Process Others

End Use Alkylate for Aviation Alkylate for Automobiles Alkylate for Agriculture Alkylate for Electronics Others

Application Solvents Surfactants & Synthetic Sulfonates Specialty Lubricants Functional Fluids Additives Others



Key Takeaways from Market Study

Solvents and surfactants & synthetic sulfonates to fuel sales

High demand for sulfuric acid alkylation process likely to be witnessed

Growing requirement from aviation and automobile sectors to bolster demand growth

The United States remains one of the dominant regional markets

Germany to maintain its lead in the alkylate industry in Europe

The market Asia Pacific to exhibit fastest growth throughout the forecast period

China, Japan, India, the United Kingdom, Canada, and France to maintain positive industry outlook over the coming years

What’s Augmenting Growth of Alkylate Manufacturers in the U.S?

The U.S has been taking the spotlight in North America for alkylate for the past decade. The high requirement in the automobile and aviation sectors and advancements in manufacturing units are fuelling sales in the country. A market share worth 40% is projected for the U.S market.

According to SelectUSA, new R&D initiatives in the U.S. automotive industry are transforming it rapidly, while out of US$ 105 billion spent globally, almost a fifth is spent in the U.S. Hence, suppliers are targeting the U.S. in order to increase their revenues.

Will Germany Remain in the Spotlight for Alkylate Providers?

Backed by highly advanced aviation, agriculture, and automobile industries, Germany is the hotspot for alkylate manufacturers and is expected to maintain its lead in Europe, expanding at a CAGR of 3.5% until 2031.

According to a report published by the European Commission (EC), the German automotive industry is highly potential, while its annual output is close to 6 million units, representing 31.5% share of the European Union (EU). As these figures are subject to grow further, players in Germany are set to come across more opportunities in the foreseeable future.

What’s Driving Sales of Alkylate in China?

China is leading in the world’s fastest-growing industry for alkylate – Asia Pacific and is anticipated to sustain its position throughout the forecast period. The requirement from highly advanced automobile and aviation industries is bolstering demand growth in the country.

According to a report titled China-Aviation, published by the International Trade Administration on 3rd February 2021, aviation is the best prospect industry for China, while the country is the world’s second-largest and fastest-growing civil aerospace and aviation services industry. This explains well why suppliers of alkylate are focusing on China in order to increase their sales footprint. Almost 50% of global alkylate demand is expected to be fueled by China.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent manufacturers of alkylate are emphasizing on expanding their production and manufacturing capabilities, attributed to the increase in demand across key end-use industries. Notable developments in the alkylate industry are mentioned below:

In April 2021, Chevron Corporation and Honeywell announced the commissioning and start-up of the world’s first commercial-scale ISOALKY™ process unit that utilizes ionic liquids to produce alkylate. The ISOALKY™ technology represents a major innovation in alkylation technology.

In March 2021, Lummus Technology announced a start-up of its CDAlky® C5 alkylation unit at Valero’s St. Charles Refinery in Norco, Louisiana. The capacity of the alkylation complex is 17,000 BPSD of Alkylate products.

In January 2019, Royal Dutch Shell (Shell Chemical) initiated production of its fourth alpha olefins (AO) unit at its Geismar, Louisiana chemical manufacturing site. The 425,000 ton-per-year capacity expansion has increased total production capacity to 1.3 million tons per annum

