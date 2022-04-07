Engagedly: Nominations Are Now Open for Top 100 HR Influencers of 2022

St. Louis, MO, 2022-Apr-07 — /EPR Network/ — For the sixth year running, Engagedly opens nominations for the Top 100 HR Influencers of 2022.

The yearly event aims to recognize HR and People Service Managers for their exemplary work, across all functions of HR. They are icons and disruptors who by their innovative ideas and tireless work, are revitalizing and reinventing the HR industry over the past two years. Engagedly aims to recognize those leaders and bring their accomplishments to the forefront.

In his own words, Engagedly’s President and Co-Founder Srikant Chellappa says, “This is the sixth year that we are conducting the Top 100 Hr Influencers, and we are proud that we can honor the champions and heroes of people practice. In the past two years, their resilient efforts and innovative ideas have made the transition to a new era of work easy. We take this as an opportunity to recognize them for their impact on the broader community of people practice.”

Engagedly invites you to nominate people you believe have made a positive impact in this space. This is your chance to nominate the Human Resources rock stars you admire, people you feel have made tremendous advances in People Services- you can even nominate yourself!

Click here to nominate.

The nomination closes on 22nd May, so get in your nominations before the last date.

About Engagedly

Engagedly Inc., founded in 2015 is a fast-paced growth provider and an award-winning talent management solution provider. Built upon best practices and decades of research, Engagedly’s People + Strategy platform is evolving performance management, development and engagement to drive successful organizational outcomes across the globe. Engagedly’s E3 unified platform combines the power of business strategy execution, talent enablement, and employee engagement into one easy-to-use software solution.

To learn more about Engagedly, visit: https://engagedly.com/

Press Contact:

Srikant Chellappa, President – Marketing

Engagedly Inc.

+1-650-4851642

pr@engagedly.com