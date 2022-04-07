Airport Runway Foreign Object Debris Detection System Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR Value of 7.5% by 2031 End

250 Pages Airport Runway Foreign Object Debris Detection System Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider

Key Segments

Component Hardware Stationary Mobile Services Installation Support & Maintenance Training & Certification

End-use Industry Civil Military

Region Americas (U.S., Rest of Americas) Europe (U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (Greater China, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, India, Vietnam, Rest of APAC) Middle East & Africa (UAE, Turkey, Israel, and Rest of MEA)



Key Takeaways from Airport Runway FOD Detection Systems Market

Hardware components are estimated to account for more than US$ 32 Mn during the assessment period, with stationary systems remaining highly sought-after.

Support & maintenance services will hold the lead, supported by sustained growth in global airport operations.

Airport runway FOD detection systems for civil operations will account for more than 40% of the market, aided by growing airplane fleets, especially in emerging economies.

Adoption of airport runway FOD detection systems through sensor-based solutions is expected to display faster growth, with relatively better reliability in applications.

Regional Takeaways

The U.S. will account for a valuation over US$ 56 Bn in 2021, and long-term growth prospects remain positive.

The U.K. is the largest market in Europe, and will account for more than 28% of the market share in 2021.

Germany‘s outlook for airport runway FOD detection systems is reflecting a gradual decline through 2031, as other European countries witness steady growth in terms of adoption.

Singapore and Malaysia will continue as high potential markets for airport runway FOD detection products.

“A key driving factor behind the airport runway FOD detection systems market is improvements in radar systems. Recent years have witnessed varying aviation administration agencies pushing for advancements in performance standards of these systems to minimize FOD damage to aircraft,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Product Development and Collaborations Key to Rise

Major players in the airport runway foreign object debris detection systems market include The Stratech Group Ltd., Moog Inc., Xsight Systems Inc., Hitachi Kokusai Electric Inc., Trex Aviation Systems, Pavemetric Systems Inc., Rheinmetall Italia S.p.A., ArgosAI Technology, and Arither. Strategic collaborations and product launches are major strategies for market players.

In March 2020, the United States Navy unveiled a patent-pending Automated FOD Detection System, which would use UAVs set up with cameras to provide real-time images of runway surfaces during inspection sweeps.

In July 2020, Xsight Systems collaborated with Bayanat Engineering of Qatar to deploy RunWize™ FOD Detection Solution at the Hamad International Airport, which will provide real-time, automated runway safety solutions with AI-based image and radar processing algorithms.

In April 2020, researchers from the Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) displayed a new high-precision foreign object debris detection systems to strengthen operational safety parameters at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), which will be capable of detecting 3 cm objects at a range of 500 m.

