Demand Surge from Passenger Vehicles Exhaust Hanger Material Market is set to drive the Market 2032

Exhaust Hanger Material Market: An Overview

Exhaust hanger materials are used to manufacture thick, strong, rubber bands that are used to hold mufflers in place. The exhaust should be hanged in parallel for better vehicle performance in order to ensure easy outflow of air. This purpose of is well served by the material considered for muffler hanging. Since the past half-decade demand of Exhaust Hanger Materials surged by near 2 folds and the growth could be assessed with respect to the automotive industry growth.

Majority of the exhaust hanger materials demand is captured by the automotive industry. In the past half-decade automotive industry has seen a tremendous growth and is set to grow in the same pace over the forecast period. Thus Exhaust hanger material market is also set to grow at a nominal pace over the forecast period owing to the enhancement of automotive technology which is set to reduce the utilization of Exhaust hanger materials.

All-in-all market has immense potential to grow over mid-term forecast period and is set to expand by higher digit CAGR by 2030.

Demand Surge from Passenger Vehicles Exhaust Hanger Material Market is set to drive the Market

Demand for exhaust hanger materials have grown largely from passenger vehicles. Growing population of travelling long distances has increased the requisite of exhaust hanger material in the past-half decade. According to Fact.MR estimates, demand for exhaust hanger material in passenger vehicle automotive applications is set to rise by a higher single digit CAGR over the mid-term forecast period.

Commercial vehicles capture less than a quarter of the global exhaust hanger material market and the demand is set to grow a nominal pace over the forecast period. COVID-19 has declined the demand from both commercial and passenger vehicles shrinking the prices of the product by near 1.5 folds over the Q2 of FY2020.

COVID-19 to Contract the Exhaust Hanger Material Market

The countries has been crippled by the spread of the corona virus. Covid-19 pandemic has forced countries to impose lockdowns followed by the strict social distancing measures across the globe, flattening the global economic curve. This in result has disrupted almost every market and exhaust hanger material market has also been affected largely.

COVID-19 pandemic has presented massive disruptions in the demand supply equilibrium across multiple industries, leading towards economic losses at a global level. Being affected to the virus pandemic the automotive companies had shut down their plants and operations in the second phase of the year 2020 reducing the production scale of the exhaust hanger material market.

Exhaust Hanger Material Market: Regional Outlook

Based on regional split, the report “exhaust hanger material market” takes into account six prominent regions including North America, Europe, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia and Oceania and Middle East & Africa. Of these, Asia pacific collectively accounts for nearly 40% of the market share. On the basis of the application of automobile industry Exhaust Hanger Material market is expected to rise at a higher growth rate of 5% CAGRR in the forecast period of 2020-2030.

China is one of the key emerging markets for exhaust hanger material in the East Asia region owing to the positioning of the silicon rubber hanger manufacturers and growing automotive industry to support the market stance over the mid-term forecast period

Exhaust Hanger Material Market: Key Players.

Global Exhaust Hanger Material market is highly consolidated in nature with the presence of only countable manufacturers across the globe. Key players in market are focused towards collaborative approach. These players aim to channel Exhaust Hanger Material suitable to automotive manufacturers via supplier & distributor route. Key players in global Exhaust Hanger Material market are Elkem, Momentive, Primasil, Reiss Manufacturing, Dow.

Segmentation analysis of Exhaust Hanger Material Market:

The global Exhaust Hanger Material market is bifurcated into four major segments: material type, application, end-use industry and region.

On the basis of material type, Exhaust Hanger Material market has been segmented as follows:

  • EPDM
  • Silicon

On the basis of vehicle type, Exhaust Hanger Material market has been segmented as follows:

  • Passenger Vehicle
  • Light Commercial Vehicles
  • Heavy Commercial vehicles

On the basis of geographic regions, Exhaust Hanger Material market is segmented as

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Latin America
  • East Asia
  • South Asia & Oceania
  • Middle East & Africa

