Top Key-Players To Strategize Growth For The Sinusitis Treatment Market

The Sinusitis Treatment Market is likely to grow stupendously in the subsequent decade. With IoT in the picture, the complex medical equipment could be monitored, that too, all at a time and under one umbrella. As such, costly downtime could be avoided and predictive maintenance could be fostered. Plus, increased spending could be facilitated for disposable items like syringes, gloves, and masks.

Rise in new technologies and rapid innovations in healthcare market will create opportunities for companies that are striving to plunge into sinusitis treatment market. Sinusitis can be acute and if not treated can lead to chronic condition wherein different germs like bacteria and viruses can block the nasal cavities or are filled with fluid.

There are common symptoms like common cold, fever, headache, sore throat, cough and others. If sinusitis is not treated or diagnosed it can lead to complications like brain abscess and meningitis. Primary treatment for sinusitis is antibiotics and at severe stage by decongestants.

There are blood test, ciliary function test, CT scan of the sinuses, nasal cytology and allergy testing and MRI of the sinuses. According to the Center of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 11.7 million people in the U.S. visits to physician offices for diagnosis of chronic sinusitis.

Factors contributing for growth of sinusitis treatment market are demand for diagnostic test and antibiotics, patient education programs by companies and hospitals for increasing awareness among the public. Advancement in technology, myriad of people suffering from common cold and no age specific are additional factors that will drive the market over the forecasted period.

Though the sinusitis treatment market is expected to generate significant revenue throughout the forecast period, the availability of the test and high cost of diagnostic test for sinusitis is a major challenge for overall growth of the sinusitis treatment market. Major challenge for the pharmaceutical companies is clinical trial for drugs.

Market Segmentation

by Type Acute Sinusitis

Sub-acute Sinusitis

Chronic Sinusitis by Treatment Allergen Immunotherapy

Antibiotics

Antihistamines and Decongestants

Expectorants

Nasal Corticosteroids

Oral Corticosteroids basis of region North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

With increasing base of sinusitis sufferers, the sinusitis treatment market is expected to have tremendous growth during the forecast period (2016-2026). Companies are focusing on developing of novel drug products for sinusitis. Due to rapid innovations and advance technology there is huge potential in sinusitis treatment market.

Currently, North America dominates the global market for sinusitis treatment due to high prevalence rate of sinusitis, followed by Europe. According to CDC, 29.4 million people diagnosed sinusitis in North American. However factors such as lack of knowledge of diagnostic test and lack of awareness among people about sinusitis will hamper the market growth in regions like Asia-pacific and RoW

Some of the key market players in the manufacturing of the treatment products (antibiotics) for sinusitis includes Sanofi, Abbott Laboratories, Bayer AG, Eli Lilly And Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Merck & Co, Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Reddys Lab, and Novartis AG.

