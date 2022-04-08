Global Cognac Market To Grow At A Value CAGR Of 6.5% During The Assessment Period 2022-2032

Rockville, United States, 2022-Apr-08 — /EPR Network/ —

Fact.MR, in its latest research, reveals that ~ 210,890 thousand bottles of cognac were sold in 2018 and the sales are likely to grow by ~5% YOY in 2019. According to the report, cognac is successfully outgrowing the phase of being an occasional drink and is being savored more often, on account of its artful convergence of subtlety and authenticity. This will continue to lift the market revenues to new heights through 2027, with the top five market players commanding for a significant share of it.

“Cognac has been regarded as one of the highly-coveted of all spirits distilled from grapes, for the umpteen number of qualities it exhibits in terms of aroma, intensity, warmth, and – above all- subtlety. Even though it continues to face intense competition from whiskey, its demand doesn’t seem to pale anytime soon and, in fact, continues to grow faster than expected”, says the Fact.MR analyst.

Segmentation

Segmentation of the global cognac market has been provided in the form of a taxonomy table in the report.

Based on Grade, the Global Cognac Market is segmented into:

VS (Very Special)

VSOP (Very Special Old Pale)

XO (Extra Old)

Based on Buyers Type, the Global Cognac Market is segmented into:

Household & Residential Buyers

Institutional Buyers

Restaurants & Pubs

Based on Distribution Channel, the Global Cognac Market is segmented into:

Direct and Institutional Sales

Modern Trade

Convenience Stores

Online Retailers

Modern Grocery Retail Stores

Specialty Stores

Liquor Stores

Based on Region, the Global Cognac Market is segmented into:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Cognac Market Category and segment level analysis: Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level.

Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level. Cognac Market Historical volume analysis : The report provides a comparison of Cognac Market historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031.

: The report provides a comparison of Cognac Market historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031. Cognac Market Manufacturing trend analysis: The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Flavour Enhancers. It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally

The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Flavour Enhancers. It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally Cognac Market Consumption by demographics: The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Cognac Market demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Cognac Market carefully analyzed

The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Cognac Market demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Cognac Market carefully analyzed Post COVID consumer spending on Cognac Market: Healthcare industry has been largely influenced by COVID-19 pandemic. The Fact MR Market survey analyzed consumer spending post COVID-19. It assesses how current trends that will influence expenditure on healthcare services, thus affecting Cognac Market

Healthcare industry has been largely influenced by COVID-19 pandemic. The Fact MR Market survey analyzed consumer spending post COVID-19. It assesses how current trends that will influence expenditure on healthcare services, thus affecting Cognac Market

