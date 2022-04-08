Global Polysaccharides And Oligosaccharides Market Is Estimated To Leverage At A CAGR Of Over 5% During The Forecast Period 2022-2032

Rockville, United States, 2022-Apr-08 — /EPR Network/ —

It is anticipated that the food & beverages industry will feel the impact of the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic from every direction. Even as outbreaks in key regions disrupt supply chains, demand may fall due to instability in the global economy and capital markets. The Covid-19 outbreak could potentially hit the polysaccharides and oligosaccharides market hard on several fronts. Lower demand and profitability, potentially tightening credit markets and ensuring the safety of workers have lowered sales figures to a snail’s pace. Several companies involved in the polysaccharides and oligosaccharides market have advocated support from government funding for a set of programs, including subsidized loans and other similar measures.

Sustainability and Expanding Geographic Reach to Remain Key Strategy amongst Manufacturers

The global polysaccharides and oligosaccharides market is presently at a value pool of over US$ 22 Bn and is expected to grow 1.7X by the end of the forecast period (2020-2030). Key players developing polysaccharides and oligosaccharides specifically for various applications are rapidly building scale. Market players in the polysaccharides and oligosaccharides market have made numerous organic and inorganic advances over the past few years. On the research front, acquisitions and client partnerships have been influential. Market participants were also tackling food and beverage industry instability, and strengthening their portfolios to cater to the multiple polysaccharides and oligosaccharides applications that will accelerate market growth.

Key Takeaways of Polysaccharides and Oligosaccharides Market

With respect to volume consumption, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, led by North America, represented the highest volume share in the global polysaccharides and oligosaccharides market.

Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the largest market in the global polysaccharides and oligosaccharides market, accounting for a revenue share of 50% by 2030.

Presently, Polysaccharides is the largest product type segment in the global market while Oligosaccharides is anticipated to grow with the highest growth rate of over 5% and will create an absolute opportunity of over US$ 4.0 Bn.

The beverages application segment is the most lucrative, with a value share of over 25% by the end of 2030. The application is expected to expand over the forecast period at a CAGR of over 4.5%.

Polysaccharides and Oligosaccharides Market: Segmentation

Fact MR’s study has done the segmentation of the polysaccharides and oligosaccharides market on the basis of product type, source, and application, end-use and region.

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

APEJ

Japan

Middle East & Africa

Product Type

Polysaccharides

Oligosaccharides

Source

Bacteria

Algae

Fungi

Plants

Other Sources

Application

Beverages

Infant Milk Formula

Bakery & Confectionery

Dairy Products

Savory & Snacks

Animal Feed

Other Applications

End-Use

Manufacturing

Construction

Mining & Agriculture

Healthcare

Services

Homeland Security & Defense

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

Crucial insights in the Polysaccharides and Oligosaccharides Market research:

Underlying macro- and microeconomic factors impacting the growth of the Polysaccharides and Oligosaccharides Market Basic overview of the, Polysaccharides and Oligosaccharides Market including market definition, classification, and applications.

Scrutinization of each Polysaccharides and Oligosaccharides Market player based on mergers & acquisitions, R&D projects, and product launches.

Adoption trend of Polysaccharides and Oligosaccharides Market across various industries.

Important regions and countries offering lucrative opportunities to Polysaccharides and Oligosaccharides Market stakeholders.

