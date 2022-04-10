Lucintel Forecasts Antimicrobial Coating Market to Reach $5 Billion by 2025

According to the recent study the Antimicrobial Coating Market is projected to reach an estimated $5 billion by 2025 from $3.5 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2020 to 2025. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing concern about health and hygiene and growing demand of antimicrobial coatings in building and construction, medical, and food & beverages industries.

Browse 157 figures / charts and 132 tables in this 280-page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in antimicrobial coatings market by resin type (acrylic, polyester, polyurethane, epoxy and others), end use industry (building & construction, medical, food & beverages, textile and others), biocides type (silver, copper, zinc, quaternary ammonium compounds, octylisothiazolinone and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Silver biocides market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on biocides type, the antimicrobial coating market is segmented into silver, copper, zinc, quaternary ammonium compounds, octylisothiazolinone and others. Lucintel forecasts that the silver biocides market is expected to remain the largest segment.

“Within the antimicrobial coating market, the building and construction segment is expected to remain the largest end use industry”

Based on end use industry, the building and construction segment is expected to witness the largest segment due to increasing demand for antimicrobial coatings in HVAC systems and growing health concern.

“North America will dominate the antimicrobial coating market in near future”

North America is expected to be the largest region with the highest growth over the forecast period due to high standards of living and increasing awareness regarding healthcare in this region.

Major players of antimicrobial coatings market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Akzo Nobel, Sherwin-Williams, PPG, Axalta and BASF, and others are among the major antimicrobial coatings providers.

