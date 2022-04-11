Lucintel Forecasts Plastic Pipe Market to Reach $94.5 Billion by 2025

According to the recent study the plastic pipe market is projected to reach an estimated $94.5 billion by 2025 from $68.1 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2020 to 2025. Growth in this market is primarily driven by growing residential and non-residential construction activities, replacement of aging pipelines, and growth in irrigation sectors.

Browse XX figures / charts and XX tables in this 200-page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in plastic pipes market by material type: PVC (Poly Vinyl Chloride) pipes, PE (Poly Ethylene) pipes, PP (Poly Propylene) pipes, and others; diameter (large diameter pipes and small diameter pipes); application (potable water, wastewater, electrical, telecommunication cable protection, agriculture, chemical, and oil & gas); product type (pipes and fittings & accessories); end use (residential, commercial, and industrial & others); and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“PE (Poly Ethylene) pipes market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on material type, the plastic pipe market is segmented into PVC (Poly Vinyl Chloride) pipes, PE (Poly Ethylene) pipes, PP (Poly Propylene) pipes, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the PE (Poly Ethylene) pipes market is expected to remain the highest growth over the forecast period, because of their heat resistance, low cost, durability, minimal maintenance requirements, and superior energy efficiency.

“Within the plastic pipe market, the transportation segment is expected to remain the largest application”

Based on application, the wastewater segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing spending on infrastructural development and replacement of aging pipeline.

“Asia Pacific will dominate the plastic pipe market in near future”

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region with the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing urbanization, infrastructure development, and the continuous growth of the residential construction and industrial sectors.

Major players of plastic pipes market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Orbia, China Lesso Group, Sekisui Chemical, Formosa Plastics Group, and Advanced Drainage Systems are among the major plastic pipes providers.

