Lucintel Forecasts Automotive Lightweight Materials Market to Reach $103.1 Billion by 2025

According to the recent study the automotive lightweight materials market is projected to reach an estimated $103.1 billion by 2025 from $78.4 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2020 to 2025. Growth in this market is primarily driven by government regulations on the fuel economy and emission controls, increasing stringent safety regulations, high vehicle production, increasing use of lightweight materials, increasing gasoline prices and fuel economy, and replacement of traditional materials.

Browse 123 figures / charts and 47 tables in this 221-page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in automotive lightweight materials market by material type (aluminum, AHSS, magnesium, plastics, and composites), vehicle type (passenger cars, light commercial vehicle, and heavy commercial vehicle), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Aluminum materials market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on material type, the automotive lightweight materials market is segmented into aluminum, AHSS, magnesium, plastics, and composites. Lucintel forecasts that the aluminum market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.

“Within the automotive lightweight materials market, the passenger car segment is expected to remain the largest vehicle type”

Based on vehicle type, the passenger car segment is expected to witness the largest segment over the forecast period.

Major players of automotive lightweight materialss market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. ArcelorMittal SA, Bayer MaterialScience AG, ThyssenKrupp AG, Alcoa Inc., and Novelis Inc are among the major automotive lightweight materials providers.

