Lucintel Forecasts Automotive Ventilated Seat Market to Reach $7.7 Billion by 2025

According to the recent study the automotive ventilated seat market is projected to reach an estimated $7.7 billion by 2025 from $6.9 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 2.0% from 2020 to 2025. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing vehicle production, and rising demand for comfort and luxury features in vehicle interiors.

Browse 102 figures / charts and 79 tables in this 164-page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in automotive ventilated seats market by vehicle type (mid-size cars, large cars, SUVs and crossovers, MPVs, HCVs, and others), end user (OEM and aftermarket), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Download sample report and view detailed Table of Content by clicking on below link – https://www.lucintel.com/automotive-ventilated-seat-market.aspx

“Large cars market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on vehicle type, the automotive ventilated seat market is segmented into mid-size cars, large cars, SUVs and crossovers, MPVs, HCVs, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the mid-size car and SUVs and crossovers market is expected to remain the largest segment due to increasing installation of ventilated seats in the mid-size and SUV and crossover segment.

“Within the automotive ventilated seat market, the passenger car segment is expected to remain the largest vehicle type”

Based on end user, the OEM segment is expected to witness the largest segment due to increasing luxury car sales and growing demand for comfort and luxury among passengers.

“North America will dominate the automotive ventilated seat market in near future”

North America is expected to be the largest region due to higher domestic demand for luxury vehicles, and increasing penetration rate of automotive ventilated seats as automakers focus on convenience systems for vehicle’ safety and comfort.

Download Brochure of this report by clicking on https://www.lucintel.com/automotive-ventilated-seat-market.aspx

Major players of automotive ventilated seats market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Adient plc, Lear Corporation, Toyota Boshoku Corporation, Faurecia SA, Magna International Inc., TS TECH CO., Ltd, Brose Fahrzeugteile GmbH &Co., NHK Spring CO. Ltd, Tachi-S CO., Ltd and Grammer AG and others are among the major Automotive ventilated seats providers.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or click on this link https://www.lucintel.com/automotive-ventilated-seat-market.aspx or helpdesk@lucintel.com