Lucintel Forecasts Marine Port and Service Market to Reach $97.12 Billion by 2025

According to the recent study the marine port and service market is projected to reach an estimated $97.12 billion by 2025 from $75.97 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2020 to 2025. Growth in this market is primarily driven by high growth of the marine transportation industry, surging demand of containerized and bulk cargo, rising customer demand and expansion of new regional trade hubs.

Browse 79 figures / charts and 54 tables in this 182-page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in marine port and services market by service (container handling services, ship repair and maintenance services, navigation services, supply chain and logistics solution services and mechanical and electrical engineering services), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Container handling services market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on service type, the marine port and service market is segmented into container handling services, ship repair and maintenance services, navigation services, supply chain and logistics solution services and mechanical, and electrical engineering services. Lucintel forecasts that the container handling services market is expected to remain the largest segment.

“Asia Pacific will dominate the marine port and service market in near future”

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to rising customer demand and expansion of new regional trade hubs in operation have driven the demand for marine port and service in the Asia Pacific region.

Major players of marine port and services market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Hutchison Whampoa Limited, DP World Limited, A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S PSA International and Ningbo Port Company Limited, Shanghai International Port Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Logistic Corporation, Tianjin Port Company, Hamburger Hafen, and others are among the major marine port and services providers.

