Lucintel Forecasts Odor Control Agent Market to Reach $3.5 Billion by 2025

According to the recent study the odor control agent market is projected to reach an estimated $3.5 billion by 2025 from $2.9 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2020 to 2025. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing industrialization in developing countries and increasing government regulation towards clean environment.

Browse 109 figures / charts and 58 tables in this 210 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in odor control agent market by application (water treatment, air purification, food and beverage processing, and others), material type (activated carbon, bio-enzymes, and other chemicals), product form (powder, liquid, granular, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Download sample report and view detailed Table of Content by clicking on below link https://www.lucintel.com/odor-control-agent-market.aspx

“Activated carbon market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on material type, the odor control agent market is segmented into activated carbon, bio-enzymes, and other chemicals. Lucintel forecasts that the activated carbon market is expected to remain the largest segment due to increasing demand for industrial and municipal waste water treatment. The bio-enzyme segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing awareness to improve air quality in commercial and residential communities.

“Within the odor control agent market, the water treatment segment is expected to remain the largest application”

Based on application, the passenger car segment is expected to witness the largest application driven by the need to remove chemicals, inorganic substances, and taste and odor causing compounds from water and air purification application is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period supported by growth in the sewage air treatment, industrial gas purification, and commercial and residential air purification.

“Asia pacific will dominate the Odor control agent market in near future”

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region with the highest growth over the forecast period due to rapid industrialization and expansion of chemical industries.

Download Brochure of this report by clicking on https://www.lucintel.com/odor-control-agent-market.aspx

Major players of odor control agent market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Ecolab, Calgon Carbon, Cabot, Fujian Yuanli Active Carbon, Haycarb, Osaka, Novozymes, Kuraray, Ingevity, and Synthron are among the major odor control agent providers.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or click on this link https://www.lucintel.com/odor-control-agent-market.aspx or helpdesk@lucintel.com