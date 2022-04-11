Lucintel Forecasts Continuous Fiber Thermoplastic (CFT) Market to Grow at a CAGR of 0.6%.

According to the recent study the continuous fiber thermoplastic (CFT) market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 0.6% from 2020 to 2025. Growth in this market is primarily driven by growing demand for continuous fiber reinforced thermoplastic composites in different end use industries due to its higher performance, lightweight, and recyclability.

Browse 131 figures / charts and 96 tables in this 259 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in Continuous Fiber Thermoplastic (CFT) market by end use industry (transportation, sporting goods, industrial, aerospace & defense, and others), by material form (UD tapes, prepreg (fabric), commingled fiber and fabric, by reinforcement (glass, carbon, and others), by use temperature (high temperature, and low temperature), by resin type (PP, PEEK, PPS, PA, PEI, PEKK, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Download sample report and view detailed Table of Content by clicking on below link https://www.lucintel.com/continuous-fiber-thermoplastic-market.aspx

“UD tape market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on material form, the Continuous Fiber Thermoplastic (CFT) market is segmented into UD tapes, prepreg (fabric), commingled fiber and fabric and others – pultruded laminate. Lucintel forecasts that the UD tapes market is expected to remain the largest segment and it is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period supported by the replacement of traditional materials.

“Within the Continuous Fiber Thermoplastic (CFT) market, the aerospace & defense segment is expected to remain the largest end use industry”

Based on end use industry, the aerospace & defense segment is expected to witness the largest end use market. The transportation segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period supported by increasing demand for lightweight composites which are remoldable, reusable, and recyclable.

“North America will dominate the Continuous Fiber Thermoplastic (CFT) market in near future”

North America is expected to be the largest region due to presence of leading part fabricators. North America is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period because of rising penetration of continuous fiber thermoplastic composites in major end use industries.

Download Brochure of this report by clicking on https://www.lucintel.com/continuous-fiber-thermoplastic-market.aspx

Major players of Continuous Fiber Thermoplastic (CFT) market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. TenCate, Cytec Solvay Group, Lanxess, QIYI Technology, PolyStrand, AXIA Materials, , Kingfa, and Celanese and othersroup Co., Ltd. and others are among the major Continuous Fiber Thermoplastic (CFT) providers.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or click on this link https://www.lucintel.com/continuous-fiber-thermoplastic-market.aspx or helpdesk@lucintel.com