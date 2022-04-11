Demand For Lightning Protection Systems Is Anticipated To Rise At A Steady CAGR Of Nearly 5% By 2032

Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT) Market Growth to Spur Owing to Rising Technological Advancements in Electrical Systems

As per A latest analysis on the global lightning protection technologies (LPT) market by skilled analysts at Fact.MR, demand for lightning protection systems is anticipated to rise at a steady CAGR of nearly 5% over the next ten years. The survey reveals that the LPT industry was estimated to be valued at approximately US$ 800 Mn in 2020. At present, the U.S. accounts for around 20% of the global market share.

Prominent Key players of the Lightning Protection Technologies (LPT) market survey report:

  • Alltec Corporation
  • Fatech Electronic Co.
  • Pentair Plc
  • AXIS Electrical Components Pvt. Ltd.
  • MTL Instruments Group
  • NexTek Inc.
  • Harger Inc.

Segmentation of LPT Industry Research

  • On the Basis of Type:

    • Dissipation Array Systems
    • Early Streamer Emitters
    • Charge Transfer Systems

  • On the Basis of End User

    • Use of Lightning Protection Technologies in Commercial Sector
    • Use of Lightning Protection Technologies in Industrial Sector
    • Use of Lightning Protection Technologies in Residential Sector

The insights for each vendor consists of:

  • Company profile
  • SWOT analysis
  • Main market information
  • Market share
  • Revenue, pricing and gross margin

