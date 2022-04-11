Automation Trend in Germany Influencing Demand for Vacuum Loaders by 2031 End

Dublin, Ireland, 2022-Apr-11 — /EPR Network/ —

The global COVID-19 pandemic has turned several industries upside down by causing disruptions in their daily operations and limiting the supply of raw materials, hampering production and growth.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Vacuum Loaders. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Vacuum Loaders Market across various industries and regions.

With new advancements in material technology, the plastic processing industry is becoming more dominant in today’s world. Due to its toughness and low price, demand for plastic is rising, especially from low-income countries.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Vacuum Loaders market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Vacuum Loaders

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Vacuum Loaders, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Vacuum Loaders Market.

Key Segments Covered in Study

By Material

Carbon Steel

Stainless Steel

By Throughput (lb/hr)

Up to 150 lb/hr

(150 – 500) lb/hr

(500 – 750) lb/hr

Over 750 lb/hr

By Loading

Single Material Loading

Ratio Loading

By Loader Motor Type

Brushless

Brush Type

By Phase

Single Phase

Three Phase

By Material Transferred

Powdered

Granulated

By End Use

Plastic Processing

Pharmaceutical

Food Processing

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

MEA

Competition Landscape

The vacuum loaders landscape has numerous companies having a regional as well as global presence. Companies mainly focus on customized fabrication, robots, and other divisions that are comparatively new from previous models.

Motan Colortronic Limited

Piab Ab

Coperion GmbH

Jenco

KOCH-TECHNIK

Conair Group

NOVATEC Inc.

Key Takeaways from Vacuum Loaders Market Study

With accelerated use of plastic in various industries such as construction, infrastructural development, electrical and electronics, and transport, demand for vacuum loaders is also booming. From 2020 to 2030, the vacuum loaders market is expected to garner an absolute dollar opportunity of around US$ 82 Mn.

Over the forecast years, the share of vacuum loaders by (500 – 750) lb/hr is expected to rise to nearly 25% at a CAGR of around 6%.

North America and Europe together account for nearly half of global vacuum loader demand; however, by 2030, this is expected to decrease by 2.5%.

The market is both, China and the U.S., is expected to expand at a CAGR of around 5% through 2030.

The vacuum loaders landscape is quite fragmented in nature, as 37% of the revenue generated in this space is from tier-III companies.

“In developing economies, rental and 2nd-hand services for vacuum loaders are gaining huge attention. Vacuum loader manufacturers can gain higher profits by directly providing these services to their customers,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

