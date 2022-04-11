Lucintel Forecasts the Global Robotics Prosthetic Market to grow at a CAGR of 8.2%

According to the recent study on the technology trends in the global robotics prosthetic market, total market size of the robotics prosthetic market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2019 to 2024. Growth in this market is primarily driven by growing trend of microprocessor controlled, myoelectric, body-powered, and hybrid prosthetic technologies are creating potential for new prosthetic applications and driving demand for robotic prosthetic devices.

Browse more than 66 figures / charts and 56 tables in this 133 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in technology trends in the global robotics prosthetic market by technology (microprocessor controlled prosthetics, myoelectric prosthetics, body-powered prosthetics, and hybrid prosthetics), application (prosthetic arm, prosthetic leg/knee, prosthetic feet/ankle, and prosthetic hand) and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Myoelectric prosthetic technology is expected to remain the highest growing segment during the forecast period.”

Based on technology, robotics prosthetic market is segmented into microprocessor controlled prosthetics, myoelectric prosthetics, body-powered prosthetics, and hybrid prosthetics. Lucintel forecasts that the myoelectric prosthetics technology to remain the highest growing technology over the forecast period in terms of cost, myoelectric prosthetic technology is having higher cost than other prosthetic technologies.

Ottobock, Össur, Blatchford Group, SynTouch, Inc., Mobius Bionics and others are among the major technology providers in the robotics prosthetic.

